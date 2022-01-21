Who are Sakoya Wynter’s parents as she stars on Growing Up Hip Hop?











Sakoya Wynter is best known for starring on Growing Up Hip Hop, and viewers are now wondering who her parents are. Let’s have a look into the musician’s background and family roots.

It is the WE tv show where aspiring rappers and hip hop stars hope to make it even bigger in the music industry, while navigating their own personal issues, such as relationships and family matters.

Sakoya is among the Season 6 cast, with a recent episode showing Uncle Luke advising Cree on squashing the beef with her. But viewers have other questions… So, who are her parents?

Who are Sakoya Wynter’s parents?

Sakoya’s parents are father Jojo Hailey and mom Tashaunda ‘Lady T’ Hailey. The musician’s dad is a Grammy-nominated multi-platinum recording artist, best known for his part in the R&B duo, K-Ci & JoJo.

Having set up JT Entertainment in 2020 with his wife, Tashaunda ‘Lady T’ Hailey, the pair have signed several new artists, including daughters Sakoya and her younger sister known as ‘Tiny Hailey’.

Jojo’s first-ever solo single “Special” is reportedly a tribute to his wife Tashaunda, as per Industry Me.

Inside Sakoya’s childhood and roots

Now working hard to create her own path, JT Entertainment has helped Sakoya launch her music career. Although she has sung and written music from a young age, only in recent years has she decided to pursue her talents.

From Los Angeles, she grew up surrounded by talent, and clearly followed in her father’s routes as a musician. Starting out by writing poetry, Sakoya would write about love, nature and experiences, and has done it for most of her life.

Sakoya told The Hollywood Tribune:

The poetry that I used to write, I kinda wanna say it was more about earthly things, experiences and love. It’s so crazy, when you’re a little kid, you think you know so much about love. So, I was writing a lot about all of these things. That’s mainly what I was writing about.

The GUHH star’s family

Sakoya Wynter now has a family of her own, as she is a mother to an 11-year-old boy. American former professional basketball player, Brandon Jennings, is the father of her child.

Sakoya and Brandon, who had a short fling back in 2009, welcomed their son, Legend Truth Jennings, into the world on September 24th 2010.

Brandon, 31, played 9 seasons in the NBA for several teams, including the Detroit Pistons, Orlando Magic and New York Knicks. He has a net worth of $16 million and owns clothing brand, Tuff Crowd.

Sakoya’s uncles are Mr Dalvin and K-Ci Hailey. As reported by Madame Noire, she said:

My uncle [K-Ci Hailey] my dad, they’re more soulful and give straight vocals. So it’s a completely different feeling. I have a lot of criticism from my dad about [using auto tune] sometimes, but I feel like we just butt heads because we’re from two different generations of music, you know, but overall, he’s very supportive.

