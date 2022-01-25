Who are the final three contestants on The Bachelor 2022?











With Clayton Echard finally arriving on our screens for Season 26 of The Bachelor, fans are already anticipating who he will choose as his final three contestants and eventually, as his fiance.

Many fans have been speculating their own ideas as to who he may choose and some don’t want to wait for the whole season to finish to find out. So, if you’re dying to know who Clayton ends up taking to the fantasy suite’s as his final three, keep reading.

However, a warning for those who don’t, there are some juicy spoilers ahead!

REVEALED: What is Clayton Echard’s job, 2022’s The Bachelor star?

Photo by Sarah Reingewirtz/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images

Who are the final 3 contestants on The Bachelor 2022?

When it comes to spoilers, we usually rely on Reality Steve to hit us up with the facts, and he hasn’t let us down this time. On one of his recent podcast episodes he announced step-by-step spoilers from The Bachelor right up to the episode with the final three, so who are they?

The final three of The Bachelor 2022 are Rachel Recchia, Gabby Windey and Susie Evans. Clayton will be taking these three lucky ladies to the fantasy suite, which will be overseas this season.

Reality Steve revealed Clayton will be flying with the girls to Iceland where, assumingly so, they will also be filming the finale and final rose ceremony.

Okay calling it now Rachel is going to be final 1 #TheBachelor — Mary Allen (@Maryy_Kathryn) January 25, 2022

Who did Clayton end up choosing in the final rose ceremony?

Although RealitySteve could tell us all the gossip about the final three, he didn’t manage to work out who the winner was. The promos didn’t give anything away about the winner, so we will have to keep watching to find out.

Despite not knowing who the winner is, one thing we can confirm through Reality Steve‘s predictions is that he definitely ends up engaged. This isn’t much of a shock to fans as he made it very clear from the start that he wants a wife and children very soon.

Reality Steve also revealed that throughout the season, the bachelor ends up telling three women that he loves them. Though we don’t know if these are the final three, it’s clear to see he made some strong connections during his time with the ladies.

CHECK IT OUT: What happened to Clayton from The Bachelor’s Seahawks career?

Who was the fourth runner up?

Making it all the way to hometown dates, Serene Russell was the fourth runner up of the season.

Before making the home visits, Clayton flew the final four to Vienna, Austria, where he had one-to-one dates with each of the women. He took Russell to Hofsburg Palace.

Though Clayton admittingly had a strong connection with Russell as well as a great time at the home visits, she was ultimately eliminated at the rose ceremony on November 9th.

Clayton and Serene – The Bachelor. Picture: Bachelor Nation

