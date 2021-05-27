Who are the Property Brothers married to? Inside love life of HGTV hosts!











Jonathan and Drew Scott, otherwise known as the “Property Brothers” on TV, are both loved up. But the question is, who are their wives?

When a new season of Property Brothers: Forever Home aired on HGTV on May 26th, it didn’t take long for viewers to question the twins’ love lives.

They may usually help couples find their perfect home, but those watching seem to be just as interested in the host’s relationships.

So, are the Property Brothers married? How did they meet their partners? We gathered all the information you need to know about them.

Who are the Property Brothers married to?

Drew Scott is married to Linda Phan, while Jonathan is in a relationship with Zooey Deschanel

Some viewers have questioned whether the Property Brothers are gay, but this is not true. They are both in relationships with women.

Drew has been married for three years, while Jonathan has been in a relationship since 2019.

Jonathan was formerly married to TV personality, film producer and contractor Kelsy Ully, from 2007 to 2013.

Drew Scott: Get to know his wife

Drew’s wife is 35-year-old businesswoman Linda Phan.

She is the woman behind the brothers’ brand – as the creative director of entertainment production firm ‘Scott Brothers Entertainment’.

Having met in 2010 at a Toronto Fashion Week event, they have now officially been married for three years.

They got married in May 2018, and luckily for fans, we got to see it on the Property Brothers’ special “Linda and Drew Say ‘I Do.”’

All about Jonathan Scott’s partner

Zooey Deschanel

Several viewers may recognise Zooey for her role as Jess on New Girl.

Jonathan and Zooey, 41, first went public about their relationship at the Critics’ Choice Awards in November 2019.

They actually met while filming Carpool Karaoke when the Scott brothers sang against the Deschanel sisters!

The pair have been going strong ever since – but are not currently married. Jonathan continues to describe her as his “perfect person”.

