









Colton Underwood is making headlines once again thanks to his Netflix documentary Coming Out Colton. But who did the reality star pick when he was the lead in The Bachelor 2019?

The drama in Colton’s life doesn’t seem to fade since his stint on The Bachelor. The star came into the show looking for love and left the season with the girl he wanted all along.

However, the season wasn’t a smooth ride for the 29-year-old former football player as he had to turn down his top two finalists to chase his dream girl.

Who did Colton Underwood pick on The Bachelor?

For those who aren’t well-versed with Colton’s stint on The Bachelor – and have only come across the star in his post-Bachelor years – he picked finalist Cassie Randolph.

Colton’s top two finalists in his 2019 season were Hannah G and Tayshia Adams – but he chose to break up with both of them to pursue Cassie. OG Bachelor fans might remember Cassie sent herself home in episode nine of the show, for reasons we won’t delve into now.

Colton’s season ended in a shocking twist – but the Bachelor didn’t come home empty-handed thanks to Cassie giving him a second chance.

Cassie Randolph ‘refuses’ to appear on Colton’s Netflix show

Most Bachelor nation fans know how Colton’s relationship with Cassie ended. A lot of legal drama followed their split in 2020, as reported by various publications.

Fast forward one year and the production team behind Colton’s Netflix show, Coming Out Colton, claim they reached out to Cassie to appear on the series, as reported by Variety.

Two insiders from the documentary production team told the publication Cassie declined to appear on the show despite offering her financial compensation.

They told Variety the idea behind having Cassie on the show was for the ex-couple to candidly discuss their relationship.

Fans react to ‘Coming Out Colton’

Fans had a lot to say about Colton’s new Netflix series, Coming Out Colton. Here are just some of the reactions we spotted:

Coming Out Colton needs to be watched. Whether you like the guy or not @colton Underwood has an important story to tell. As an LGBTQ+ activist and advocate I say thank you Netflix for sharing this story with us and thank you Colton for being brave enough to tell it.

I know this look all too well.



I've had the "coming out conversation" with my former pastor several times and even though it's been more than seven years, I still feel the pain of the implicit rejection.



My heart goes out to you, @colton. Proud of you! 💙#lgbtq

Watched the entirety of Coming Out Colton on Netflix and it was so good 🏳️‍🌈