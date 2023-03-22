Nariyella picked a coach on The Voice blind auditions after all four turned their seats. The singer impressed them during the 2023 blind auditions, but who did Nariyella pick as her coach? Chance The Rapper, Kelly, Blake, or Niall?

The NBC singing competition has always been the perfect example of not judging a book by its cover. Judges don’t get to glimpse the performer until they press a button that automatically turns their chair.

In Nariyella’s case, all four judges were so impressed that they all turned their seats. So, who did she pick as her coach on The Voice and how did the coaches react to her performance?

Nariyella stuns on The Voice

Nariyella had Chance The Rapper and Kelly Clarkson turn within seconds of her blind audition on The Voice. She sang her version of One Night Only by Dreamgirls, and it wasn’t long before Blake Shelton and Niall Horan joined in.

Her boyfriend and mom were on the sidelines to support her while she donned a black long-sleeve sparkly dress. Nariyella, from Pennsylvania, has sung “since she could talk” and has taken it seriously since ten years old.

Nariyella even brought a gift along of tumble stones for the coaches. Niall described her blind audition as “insane,” while Blake revealed her voice felt “shocking.” Kelly added that she’s “so confident” as a performer.

Who did Nariyella pick on The Voice?

Nariyella’s coach on The Voice is Chance The Rapper. He told her he was “blown away” and said her skill level is “way beyond your experience and years,” before assuming the other judges didn’t know the song she sang – they did!

He said: “My whole team dynamic is about individualism and letting people tell their stories. If I was lucky enough to have you on my team, I would just spend time with you figuring out what you’re about, I’ll let you be yourself.”

After some consideration, Nariyella looked at her mom for support, before making her decision. Chance The Rapper said it “feels good to have just beat the other coaches,” adding: “To beat all three of them at one time is crazy.”

She is currently a music student

The 20-year-old singer is currently studying at The University of Arts in Philadelphia. As if she wasn’t talented enough already, Nariyella is studying music business entrepreneurship and vocal performance.

She is hoping to further her musical abilities and overall career goals while studying. And it’s not just The Voice that she excelled in, as while growing up, Nariyella received accolades at local singing competitions!

WATCH THE VOICE ON NBC ON MONDAYS AND TUESDAYS AT 9/8C