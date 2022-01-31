









Clayton Echard’s Bachelor season is in full swing and fans have some major guesses about who he may pick at the end of it. The Bachelor star has been dating an impressive line-up of women to find his best match…

The Bachelor 2022 premiered on Monday, January 3. This season follows the lead Clayton, a 28-year-old Missouri native. Although the season has only just begun, the internet is already teeming with spoilers and speculations.

Clayton’s Bachelor season: Fan guesses

Reddit is beaming with a lot of fan theories about Clayton’s season’s potential winner.

One discussion on the platform launched in December 2021 sees fans theorizing that either Susie Evans, a 28-year-old wedding videographer, or Rachel Recchia, a 25-year-old flight instructor, could be the winner.

The discussion sees fans suspecting that Susie and Rachel followed Cary Fetman on Instagram. Cary is the Bachelor franchise’s stylist and costume designer. He often works with the final two contestants for the Final Rose Ceremony.

One fan wrote, “I really think Susie is the F1 (finalist number 1) based on a continuous number of new followers. She also has her IG fan page not being run by either family or friends of Susie.”

Another fan wrote, “My prediction is finalist 1 is Rachel” while speculating that Susie could be the runner up. They also predicted that Gabby could be the next Bachelorette.

Who are Clayton’s final four?

Reality Steve seemingly released the list of the final four contestants from Clayton’s 2022 The Bachelor season back in November 2021. Here’s who the blogger thinks made the cut, but remains unconfirmed by ABC.

(BACHELOR SPOILER): Here are your final 4 for Clayton’s season. Susie’s hometown filmed yesterday. Not confirmed on the remaining order, but guess is Rachel tomorrow in Orlando (she doesn’t live Chicago anymore), Serene on Saturday in Oklahoma City, & Gabby on Monday in Denver. pic.twitter.com/JaMTqE7vBg — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) November 3, 2021

As per Reality Steve, Susie is the front runner this season. Next on the list is Rachel.

Serene Russell, a 26-year-old Elementary School teacher from Oklahoma City is set to be among the final four as per the blogger.

Last but not least comes Gabby Windey, the 30-year-old ICU nurse from Denver, Colorado, who may also in the final four if the unconfirmed report by Reality Steve is true.

Does Clayton get engaged?

From his December 2021, Good Morning America interview we know that Clayton did find love on The Bachelor.

The Bachelor said in his interview, “I was a little sceptical going into the whole journey, but I’m so pleasantly surprised that things worked out much different than I thought. Again, I’m just so excited to watch it back and have everyone else watch it as well.”

The 28-year-old also claimed that he “found himself” while filming the show and also found “everything (he) wanted and so much more.”

Hence we can very well expect Clayton to come out of the season engaged.

