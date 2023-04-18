Paige Anne came in to replace a Top 26 contestant on American Idol who bowed out of the competition. Although many applaud her entrance, the question is, who dropped out and left the Top 26?

The free American Idol spot went to 16-year-old Paige Anne, who was narrowly eliminated at the end of Hollywood Week after an intense sing-off with Megan Danielle. She’d said, “‘I said goodbye to ‘Idol’ and everything.”

Viewers have been scrambling to figure out who was missing from the Top 26 group photos, and it turns out that the contestant who bowed out of American Idol is actually the son of a very famous actor…

Who dropped out of the Top 26?

Beckett Rex, actor Malcolm McDowell’s son, dropped out of the Top 26 on American Idol. He made it to the Top 26 – the third section of the contest – but was never shown this season and “had to drop out” this week.

He was even promoted to ‘America’s Vote’ on the show. However, Beckett was not featured in any of the episodes. An official Top 26 cast photo on ABC’s press site showed Beckett standing in the back but still easily visible.

Beckett confirmed it was his choice to leave the ABC competition and said on Instagram:

To all of you wondering, yes I was on American Idol and I made the top 26. I’m not going to say why I didn’t decide to continue in the competition but what I will say is that it was my choice. I am forever grateful to my American Idol family and I will always look back at the experience with the utmost gratitude and fondness. Please go vote for my friends now as they continue on in the competition.

Paige replaced the American Idol star

Paige Anne replaced Beckett on American Idol season 21. The Idaho native did a cover of Wrecking Ball by Miley Cyrus after previously being eliminated for a sing-off on Adele’s Easy On Me.

However, show host Ryan Seacrest announced that Paige had received some “life-changing news” – and before fans knew it, she was back on the Idol stage singing her heart out!

She has sung national anthems at the Monster Energy SuperCross, Lucas Pro Oil MotorCross, Utah Jazz basketball games, Arizona Diamondbacks baseball games, and the Idaho State Fair.

From age 12, Paige Anne has been a featured singer in the country-rock cover band Almost Famous. Paige Anne is currently in 10th grade and is excited to see where life takes her!

Get to know the man who bowed out

Beckett is a 19-year-old singer-songwriter who is the son of Golden Globe-nominated actor Malcolm McDowell. From Ojai, California, he lists someone called Launa with a heart and fire emoji in his Instagram bio.

He also writes the date 9/10/21 next to Launa, suggesting they got together on this date. His top tracks are Weirdo and Pale Blue Eyes, both of which Beckett has released music videos for. Beckett’s latest release is Wildfire.

At the age of 14, he picked up the guitar and quickly started writing his own songs. In 2019, he recorded 17 original songs which quickly circulated around the tight-knit community of Ojai!

