









Olivia Culpo’s dating history is on TLC viewers’ minds ahead of her show The Culpo Sisters. It comes as she shares public support for her boyfriend Christian McAffrey as he gets traded to the 49ers from the Panthers team.

The former Miss Universe and model has been dating Christian, an American football running back, since 2019. However, she had dated other famous boyfriends both in and away from the NFL world before meeting him.

Let’s look inside who Olivia has dated in the past, from two years of being committed to singer Nick Jonas, to being in a public on-and-off relationship with football player Danny Amendola.

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Olivia dated Nick Jonas for two years until they broke up in June 2015, before moving on with quarterback Tim Tebow. She was in a relationship with Tim for two months, who she had met in a church through mutual friends.

Nick and Olivia had met while he hosted Miss USA in 2013. The two were first seen smooching at the 2013 US Open, which led to him later writing his song Jealous about her for his second studio album. She’s in the music video!

Then from September 2015 to November of that year, Olivia dated Tim before she called things off. After, she met Danny, who she had an on-off relationship with for a total of three years, and is now with beau Christian.

She was with Danny until 2019

Olivia dated NFL wide receiver Danny from February 2016 to April 2019. They broke up in March 2018 before rekindling later that year, before calling it quits on their relationship just over a year later.

They broke up again in November 2018. During their break, Olivia was spotted with Zedd and Danny was spotted with Miami-based CBS reporter, Bianca Peters, but the two eventually got back together.

Olivia and Christian: Relationship timeline

Olivia started dating Christian in summer 2019. The first hint was when the football player liked a photo she posted on Instagram. A few months later, the two were photographed taking a vacation to Mexico together.

The former Miss Universe’s best friends Kristen and Tyler set her up with Christian, which she was “apprehensive” about at first, as revealed on Instagram. She said she was “worried it would be the same old story all over again.”

She began making a regular appearance at Panthers football games, who he plays for, before it was made abundantly clear by Valentines Day in 2020 that they were in an official relationship.

The couple now have a puppy, Oliver Sprinkles, and go on vacations with their families. They also celebrated their three-year anniversary in June 2022. In October, she shared her support for Christian’s move to the 49ers.

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ELLE

WATCH THE CULPO SISTERS ON TLC FROM MONDAY NOVEMBER 7TH AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK