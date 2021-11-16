Who is Alicia Machado, winner of La Casa De Los Famosos?











After 12 weeks, La Casa De Los Famosos has come to an end. Alicia Machado was crowned as the winner of the grand prize of $200,000.

She was the first person to win her way to the final and her outgoing, strong and outspoken nature made her a fan-favourite from the beginning. But who is the Venezuelan star who took home the title?

Who is Alicia Machado?

Alicia Machado is a 44-year-old Venezuelan-American actress, television host and singer.

She was crowned Miss Venezuela in 1995, and one year later she took home the title of Miss Universe. In 1998, she secured her first role on the television series Samantha, and she also appeared on the international soap opera, Secreto De Amor.

Machado has one daughter called Dinorah Valentina. She gave birth to her daughter in 2008 whom she shares with Mexican businessman Rafael Hernández Linares.

Alicia Machado’s Instagram explored

On her Instagram, Alicia has 1.7 million followers. She showcases selfies as well as promotes her television show appearances, such as Celebrity Masterchef and Quiero Cantar.

She also posts pictures with her daughter Dinorah Valentina as well as with family members.

Donald Trump called Alicia Machado ‘Miss Piggy’

NBC News reported that Donald Trump called Alicia Machado ‘Miss Piggy’ and ‘Miss Housekeeping’ after she won the title of Miss Universe. He reportedly said: “She gained a massive amount of weight, and it was a real problem.”

In 2016, during the first presidential debate, Hilary Clinton hit back at Donald Trump for his insulting remarks. Clinton said: “This is a man who has called women pigs, slobs and dogs and someone who has said pregnancy is an inconvenience to employers, who has said that women don’t deserve equal pay unless they do as good a job as men.”

Donald Trump called her "Miss Piggy" and "Miss Housekeeping."



Her name is Alicia Machado. #DebateNight pic.twitter.com/0wrISjJe6z — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 27, 2016

