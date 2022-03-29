Who is Allan Mueses, confirmed baby father of Amara La Negra?













Back in November 2021, American singer Amara La Negra revealed that she was pregnant with twins via a glamourous Instagram photograph showing her digital cover of People En Español, in which she embraced her baby bump.

At the time, the 31-year-old Love & Hip Hop: Miami star told the magazine that she will be raising her kids as a single mother.

After months of speculation surrounding the identity of the unconfirmed father of the children, Amara La Negra finally announced that Allan Mueses is her baby daddy, before removing the post from the Instagram account.

Get to know Allan Mueses online as we explore their relationship and the now-deleted parenting upload.

SEE MORE: RuPaul’s Drag Race secrets hidden from fans that could have changed iconic scenes

Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images

Amara La Negra confirms baby father of twins

Amara La Negra, American singer, actress, dancer, author, and television host best known for her role on the VH1 reality TV show Love & Hip Hop: Miami, announced her pregnancy in November 2021.

On Tuesday, 29th March 2022, the media personality used her twins’ Instagram account (@lasroyaltwins) to officially reveal the identity of their father.

The mother confirmed her children’s father to be on and off boyfriend Allan Mueses in a the caption accompanying a photo of the pair:

“Meet Our Mommy Amara La Negra & Our Daddy Allan Mueses.”

In the stunning photo, the reality TV star was shown standing behind Allan with her arms wrapped around him in an embrace as they both gazed into the camera.

However, the Instagram post has since been removed from the page and the only content now uploaded onto the account is a video recording of Amara La Negra’s pregnancy scan.

Who is Allan Mueses?

Allan Mueses is a professional realtor from the Dominican Republic, well known for being in a relationship with Amara La Negra.

Over on Instagram, @allan600 has over 17,000 followers and his feed features content surrounding work, friends and family.

Mueses is categorised as an entrepreneur on the platform and his bio states that he received a Bachelor of Business Administration and Master’s degree in business management.

He is also listed as the CEO of Soluciones Allan, a property title and development company, as well as a property development company named Dream Big.

The user is described as a real estate expert, developer and a Western Michigan University graduate.

Since Amara’s venture into the world of real estate, the pair met whilst working in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

CHECK OUT: Mikey Day’s riches are as sweet as his ‘Is It Cake’ Netflix debut

Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Festival People en Español

More about the businessman

Aside from his business career, Allan has a busy personal life as the father of two daughters already. Layla is his eldest child and his youngest is named Alanna, born in 2014.

Each of his daughters regularly feature on his Instagram page with many images and videos showing the pair playing around together.

Allan has a passion for basketball which he often posts videos of on his social media platform.

Content including Amara can also be found on his page including details of their business ventures together.

Art That Made Us | Trailer | BBC BridTV 9235 Art That Made Us | Trailer | BBC https://i.ytimg.com/vi/pnmY7eBPSGg/hqdefault.jpg 982387 982387 center 22403