As Ally Love steps into the spotlight as the host of Dance 100, we find out about the Peloton instructor’s life off-screen with her new husband.

Ally Love rocketed to fame as the resident Brooklyn Nets sports host at the Barclays Centre. Her work as a sports host caught the attention of fitness brand Peloton, who recruited Love to their fold. Love found significant fame as a Peloton instructor and continues to help fitness fans along their journey.

But now Ally Love will find a new audience as she joins the Netflix roster as the host of Dance 100. The series premieres this Friday, March 17 and is guaranteed to be a hit with talent show fans.

So, for anyone wanting to know more about Ally Love, we’ve got the lowdown.

© 2023

Who is Ally Love’s husband?

Ally Love is currently married to Andrew Haynes. The pair announced their engagement in January 2021 after several years of dating.

Haynes, who is originally from Trinidad, prefers life out of the spotlight. However, Love has shared with her following some details about her husband.

When she announced the pair were an item in an Instagram post back in September 2018, Love revealed that they had been “rollin’ for a while.”

The pair share a passion for travel and when Ally Love announced their relationship, she revealed that Haynes “plans a yearly surprise trip.” Some of the destinations the couple have traveled to over the years range from Croatia to Montenegro, and of course, the city of love, Paris.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BoW0xHRlsHF

Ally Love and Andrew Haynes got married in Mexico

In June 2021, Ally Love admitted to PageSix that she was gearing up for a “legendary” wedding celebration. “It’ll be legendary,” Love explained to the media outlet. “Legends will be told about this wedding week — not just the day — the wedding week.”

The wedding took place in August 2021 over five days. It was held at the Rosewood Mayakoba in Mexico, along the beautiful coastline of the Riviera Maya.

Some of Love’s Peloton colleagues were in attendance. Cody Rigsby, Emma Lovewell, Hannah Corbin, Jess Sims, Tunde Oyeneyin, and Robin Arzón were all at the wedding, with some sharing snaps of the happy couple to Instagram.

The couple celebrated diversity and their heritage at the wedding

Not only did Ally Love and Andrew Haynes want their nuptials to be “legendary,” they wanted to use the wedding as an opportunity to celebrate diversity.

They teamed up with The Knot to help in the planning process, supporting women creators, BIPOC vendors, and a charity registry.

“How can we continue to lean into what we believe, which is making sure we’re leaning into our intersectionality,” Love explained ahead of the wedding. “We know diversity, equity and inclusion is not just something that, it’s not a staple at a company or something that you talk about once a month or a couple of times throughout the year in those heritage or cultural movements, these are things that are actually part of our lives,” she continued.

WATCH DANCE 100 ON NETFLIX FROM FRIDAY, MARCH 17