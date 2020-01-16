University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

After winning over audiences last year, Bradley Walsh and his son Barney are back for a second season of Breaking Dad!

The father-son duo return to ITV this January for more adventures, heading across America once more exploring everything from the legend of Big Foot in the Great Smoky Mountains to the sunny seas of Florida.

And while we get to know both Brad and Barns extremely well on the series, less is known about Bradley’s other child, Hayley.

So, who is Bradley Walsh’s daughter?

Who is Bradley’s daughter, Hayley?

Hayley Walsh is Bradley’s first child, who was born in 1982.

Unlike Barney, Hayley is not the daughter of Donna Derby. It is unknown who Hayley’s mother is, but Bradley Walsh was previously in a relationship with her in the eighties.

Bradley Walsh grew up in Hertfordshire, which is where Hayley is currently based, so there’s a chance she grew up there.

Hayley lives in Hertfordshire with her long-term boyfriend Tom and their adorable French Bulldog, Ned.

LITTLE BRO: What does Barney Walsh do for a living? Bradley Walsh & son on ITV

What does Hayley Walsh do?

Hayley is a trained MAR reflexologist based in Herfordshire. She trained at The London School of Reflexology.

Hayley mainly works from her home in Berkhamsted, but also travels for work.

To find out about Hayley’s practice, the best place to learn more is on her professional Instagram @hayleywalshreflexology.

SEE ALSO: What is the minus offer on The Chase? Viewers fume at player’s decision!

Does Hayley Walsh have Instagram?

Yes!

Unlike her younger half-brother, Hayley has a less popular Instagram profile. She has stayed largely out of the limelight despite the fact she has an incredibly well-known father.

Where Barney has over 56,000 followers, Hayley has just over 1,000.

She feed is mainly filled with snaps of Ned the Frenchie and travels with Tom.

Check out Hayley’s Insta profile @walsherella.

WATCH BRADLEY WALSH & SON: BREAKING DAD, WEDNESDAYS AT 8 PM ON ITV

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK