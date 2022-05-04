Who is Brandon Blackwell, The Chase season 3's new addition?













Brandon Blackwell is one of the new additions on season 3 of The Chase. However, this isn’t the participant’s first time on an uber-famous game show.

On his Twitter page, Brandon jokingly describes himself as a “trans-Atlantic television quiz villain.” But, who exactly is he and what other game shows has he been on?

SEE: RHOA’s LaToya Ali feels like she’s being ‘watched’ as she tries to ‘avoid drama’

Who is Brandon Blackwell?

Brandon Blackwell, who is a game show veteran, is one of the new guys on The Chase this season.

He made his first game show appearance on Jeopardy! back in 2008. The contestant managed to impress fans by reaching the semifinals.

Brandon then made a notable appearance on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire in 2012 and has gone on to do many impressive things since.

Most recently, in 2020, the New Yorker appeared on UK’s quiz show University Challenge for Imperial College’s team. His side competed against the Corpus Christi squad.

SEE: Dorothy Wang’s father has a net worth of $3.5Bn and runs a Bling Empire

Meet The Chase season 3’s other new additions

The Chase premiered the first episode of its third season on May 3 on ABC. Apart from Brandon, there are two more chasers who will shake up the dynamics of the show.

Here’s a look at both of them…

Buzzy Cohen

Buzzy is another known personality in the TV quiz world. Much like Brandon, he too had an impressive Jeopardy! stint after appearing on its 2016 instalment.

He even went on to win Jeopardy!’s Tournament of Champions.

Buzzy has previously worked with Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter from The Chase and was one of the captains on season 35’s All-Star Games.

Victoria Groce

Victoria too is a former Jeopardy! contestant as she appeared on the show’s 2005 instalment.

She is a quiz veteran and has been involved in the international quizzing community for over a decade. She was a part of the winning U.S. team at the 2021–22 Quizzing World Cup.

The Challenge: All Stars | Season 3 Official Trailer | Paramount+ BridTV 9633 The Challenge: All Stars | Season 3 Official Trailer | Paramount+ https://i.ytimg.com/vi/GProHpr2Cuk/hqdefault.jpg 997182 997182 center 22403

WATCH THE CHASE SEASON 3 ON ABC & HULU AT 9/8C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK