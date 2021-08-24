









Fans are concerned for Katie Price after reports of her alleged assault started to circulate online. Yesterday (August 22), the television star took to Instagram to share a picture from her fiance Carl Woods’ apartment.

While fans are relieved to know that Katie is doing fine, many are curious to know more about Carl and his relationship with the actress.

Carl Woods is a former Love Island contestant

Yes, you read it right! Carl was a part of Love Island UK, but viewers barely remember his brief appearance on the show.

He was a part of the dating reality show in 2016, the same season as Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen. He was only on the speed dating task and never made it into the villa.

On the show, Carl describes himself as “charming, confident, game, outrageous and irresistible” and added, “Being a Channing Tatum look-a-like is a bonus, to say the least.”

Even though he ended up falling for Katie, he revealed that her nemesis, Jodie Marsh, was his “celeb crush”. Wonder why? Well, both of them go to the same tattoo artist!

Carl’s other feature was on ITV2’s Killer Camp in 2018.

What does Carl Woods do?

Many reality stars look forward to making a fortune by participating in shows, but that wasn’t the case with Carl.

According to The Sun, before appearing on Love Island, Carl revealed that he owned 30 cars, including a Lamborghini. He only owns so many as he is a car dealer by profession, based in Essex.

Carl has an estimated net worth of $1 million. (Heightzone)

Katie’s relationship with her fiance explored

Katie and Carl began dating in July 2020. However, Katie’s fiance had been a huge fan of the television star since the time he was 15.

Recently, rumors were rife that the duo had split after she shared a family picture without him.

However, the couple soon debunked the speculation and clarified that they are happily engaged. He put a ring on her finger in April 2021.

The couple is reportedly planning a baby as they aim to take the next step in their relationship.

