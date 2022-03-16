Who is Clayton with now as The Bachelor season 26 airs finale?













Clayton Echard’s The Bachelor season 26 has come to a dramatic end and the star has made his decision.

After meeting and spending time with a large group of women on the show, Clayton narrowed down his feelings to the final three contestants: Rachel Recchia, Gabby Windey, and Susie Evans.

The fantasy suite dates episode saw the Bachelor receiving a lot of backlash for the way he treated Susie. However, it’s all in the past now.

THE BACHELOR – 2610B After a rollercoaster season like none other, The Bachelor himself, Clayton Echard, returns to face the three women he fell in love with. Jesse Palmer will guide emotional conversations throughout the evening as the bombshell conclusion to Claytons season plays out. What happens next is anyones guess, but it all goes down LIVE. Plus, an exciting surprise announcement that no one will see coming on the finale of The Bachelor, TUESDAY, MARCH 15 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Craig Sjodin via Getty Images) SUSIE, CLAYTON ECHARD

Who is Clayton with now?

Clayton finally ends up with Susie Evans as The Bachelor season 26 draws to a close. He revealed in the finale episode that the two are still together, despite Susie’s rejection of his marriage proposal in Iceland.

Susie also called Clayton her boyfriend in front of a live audience in LA. The couple also revealed that Clayton will soon be moving to Virginia to be with his lady love.

The pair went on to admit that they are happy together but are anticipating backlash from Bachelor nation.

They are, however, yet to make their relationship Instagram official.

The Bachelor season 26 finale was full of twists

Earlier in the finale episode, we see Clayton seated with his final two contestants as he breaks up with them together. He decides to pursue Susie even though she left him in the prior episode.

He tells Rachel and Gabby that his heart is with Susie, whether she chooses him or not.

An indignant Gabby immediately leaves following the breakup, stating that Clayton didn’t have any respect for her or Rachel.

Rachel, on the other hand, remained seated on the couch, sobbing.

Both Rachel and Gabby had even met with Clayton’s family, but the Bachelor still chose to go with Susie.

Fans react to season finale

Fans had mixed reactions to how The Bachelor season 26 ended.

This is the only photo that can accurately express how I feel watching Susie and Clayton back together #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/Ba6uI8j5Fx — TheBachBabes (@TheBachBabes) March 16, 2022

Susie back with Clayton, AND neither Gabby NOR Rachel are the new bachelorette? #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/vXgw97g2zf — grassy ferret (@grassyferret) March 16, 2022

Susie really watched Clayton hurt those two women and saw them sitting there months later still in that hurt and walked out on stage giggling like “that’s my boyfriend 🤪” #Bachelor pic.twitter.com/N8AnJO625l — Ellie (@mr_fezco) March 16, 2022

Susie and Clayton are together AND Gabby isn’t the bachelorette #thebachelor pic.twitter.com/ZvLG6ktdnD — Taylor Swiftman (@emilyionnairev2) March 16, 2022

