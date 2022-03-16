Who is Clayton with now as The Bachelor season 26 airs finale?

Clayton Echard’s The Bachelor season 26 has come to a dramatic end and the star has made his decision.
After meeting and spending time with a large group of women on the show, Clayton narrowed down his feelings to the final three contestants: Rachel Recchia, Gabby Windey, and Susie Evans.
The fantasy suite dates episode saw the Bachelor receiving a lot of backlash for the way he treated Susie. However, it’s all in the past now.
- SEE: What happened with Susie on The Bachelor as Twitter takes sides?
Who is Clayton with now?
Clayton finally ends up with Susie Evans as The Bachelor season 26 draws to a close. He revealed in the finale episode that the two are still together, despite Susie’s rejection of his marriage proposal in Iceland.
Susie also called Clayton her boyfriend in front of a live audience in LA. The couple also revealed that Clayton will soon be moving to Virginia to be with his lady love.
The pair went on to admit that they are happy together but are anticipating backlash from Bachelor nation.
They are, however, yet to make their relationship Instagram official.
- OMG: Michelle and Nayte have proven every The Bachelor doubter wrong
The Bachelor season 26 finale was full of twists
Earlier in the finale episode, we see Clayton seated with his final two contestants as he breaks up with them together. He decides to pursue Susie even though she left him in the prior episode.
He tells Rachel and Gabby that his heart is with Susie, whether she chooses him or not.
An indignant Gabby immediately leaves following the breakup, stating that Clayton didn’t have any respect for her or Rachel.
Rachel, on the other hand, remained seated on the couch, sobbing.
Both Rachel and Gabby had even met with Clayton’s family, but the Bachelor still chose to go with Susie.
Fans react to season finale
Fans had mixed reactions to how The Bachelor season 26 ended.
WATCH THE BACHELOR SEASON 26 FINALE ON ABC OR HULU NOW
AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK