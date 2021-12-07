Who is Dr Eric Smith from Georgetown on 1000-lb Sisters?











Tammy Slaton pays regular visits to Dr Eric Smith, a bariatric surgeon who tries to help the 1000-lb Sisters star lose weight. However, he has sometimes been the bearer of bad news.

He has previously warned Tammy of how dangerous her eating habits can be, and now often weighs the reality star to track progress during her recent attempt to lose weight.

Dr Eric Smith makes little-and-often debuts on 1000-lb Sisters, usually strongly advising Tammy on which way her health is going. We got to know more about his bariatric work and found out all about the doc’s background.

TLC: Where is Michael from My 600-lb Life now? Weight loss story explored

1000-lb Sisters | Season 3 Trailer | TLC BridTV 6621 1000-lb Sisters | Season 3 Trailer | TLC 900478 900478 center 22403

Who is Dr Eric Smith?

Dr. Eric Smith is a surgeon who guides Tammy and brother Chris on 1000-lb Sisters.

He is also known to perform the most robotic bariatrics in Kentucky.

The national leader in robotics spends most of his days working at Georgetown Bariatrics, and has been in practice since 2006. He has now performed thousands of bariatric procedures!

A member of the American College of Osteopathic Surgeons and the American Osteopathic Association, the well-known doctor is also a member of the American Society of Metabolic and Bariatric Surgeons.

Recognized as a Center of Excellence surgeon, the medical director also works as a national speaker for Intuitive Surgical on robotics in general and bariatric surgery.

Cost and location of Georgetown Bariatrics

Georgetown Bariatrics & Advanced Surgical Services is based at 1002 Lexington Rd Ste. 25B, Georgetown, KY 40324, United States. Each procedure comes with a free six month diet plan.

Although the surgery costs are not made available on their website, bariatric surgery is thought to cost between $15,000 and $23,000. Some insurance policies have benefits for weight loss surgery.

The company’s Facebook page recently shared a post which reads: “You can’t put a price tag on a longer, healthier life!” To find out a quote for your procedure, a hopeful client will need to contact the clinic.

You can contact Georgetown Bariatrics at +1 502-570-3727.

HGTV: What happened to Eric Eremita on Love It or List It?

Tammy’s recent visit to Dr Eric

Dr. Eric Smith recently gave Tammy the devastating news that she could die if she doesn’t change her lifestyle.

It is not the first time he has given the 1000-lb Sisters star the fatal warning. During the December 6th episode, he told Tammy that he believes she left rehabilitation too soon.

The appointment revealed that Tammy had gained nearly 15 pounds since her last weigh-in three weeks before. This means she is now at a weight of 639 pounds, despite walking a lot more than usual – at 200 steps a day rather than 75.

Dr. Smith then said Tammy is in danger of having a cardiac or lung event. It comes after she admitted to brother Chris that she has been having cheat days during her diet, such as two slices of pizza on one day, and a bacon cheeseburger.

Making out that she eats healthier than she actually is during the appointment, Chris called her out on her lies, before Eric told Tammy he feels frustrated with her.

He encouraged her to lose weight on her own, without the help of a facility.

WATCH 1000-LB SISTERS ON TLC EVERY MONDAY AT 10/9C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK