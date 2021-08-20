Who is Elliott Kennedy? Net worth of Chrisley Knows Best star explored!











Elliott Kennedy often appears on Chrisley Knows Best, as Chase Chrisley‘s friend. Viewers are now wondering how much he’s worth.

The Chrisleys’ family life is all caught on camera for The USA Network, as Todd Chrisley, his wife Julie and their children enjoy a wealthy lifestyle.

However, behind it all is just a normal family. Although Elliott is not related by blood, he is known well by the Chrisleys, despite their contrasting views.

Elliott has become a fan favorite during his time on the reality TV show, and so Reality Titbit has gotten to know him, as well as his career and net worth.

Who is Elliott Kennedy?

Elliott is a cast member on Growing Up Chrisley and Chrisley Knows Best.

The fan favorite is thought to often stir up trouble, after he first made an appearance on episode four of Season 1.

Now that a new season is underway, fans are wondering who Chase Chrisley’s best friend Elliott is, and what he is worth.

He describes himself as a diver, and previously convinced Chase, who aspires to be an actor, to hire him as his manager.

Chrisley Knows Best: Elliott’s net worth

Elliott is thought to be worth at least $3.5 million.

His best friend Chase is reportedly worth less, at around $2 million, as a result of his wealthy family the Chrisleys and appearing on the show.

Some followers have commented on Elliott’s photos, such as one of him going fishing, with “tell us you live the life without telling us”.

One of his friends also asked him to come home, suggesting he usually goes on long trips to do his job and earn a living.

Elliot is hilarious #growingupchrisley — Librarian Baddie (@omgkayareads) August 19, 2021

Elliott Kennedy’s age and career

As Chase is 25 years old, Elliott is thought to be around his mid-twenties. He is also a fisherman for a living, as seen on his Instagram.

Elliott is no longer Chase’s manager, despite getting him a gig as an extra.

It comes after the casting agency ultimately told Chase that he is not needed, which led to him firing best friend Elliott.

Looking through his pictures, it appears that he spends most of his time out on the water fishing, which is likely how he makes an income.

Chase shared a video on Facebook and TikTok of Elliot pranking his dad, where they are at a beachfront home – likely to be worth a lot!

