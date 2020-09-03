If you weren’t aware of who Joe Swash was from EastEnders, it’s likely you will have come across the TV star on the likes of Dancing On Ice, I’m A Celebrity, or Celebrity Gogglebox.

Over the years, Joe’s presence as a regular TV fixture has increased, largely in relation to his blossoming relationship with X Factor star turned TV presenter Stacey Solomon. The couple got together in 2016 and have been together ever since. But Stacey is not the first famous face Joe Swash has dated.

Before Joe ended up with Stacey, he was in a relationship with Emma Sophocleus and then his EastEnders co-star, Kara Tointon. But this has led to fans wanting to know more about Joe’s ex Emma, who has kept a relatively low profile despite being the mother to Joe Swash’s child.

Find out everything you need to know about Emma Sophocleous here.

Who is Emma Sophocleous?

Emma Sophocleous is best known as the ex-fiancée of TV star Joe Swash.

She was born in 1985 making her currently 35 years old.

Little is known about what Emma does for a living, as she has kept relatively hush-hush about her personal life outside of her relationship with Joe. We do know that Emma lives in Essex, UK.

Emma and Joe Swash: Relationship timeline

Emma and Joe Swash started dating in 2005. They were together until 2008.

Things were pretty serious between Emma and Joe, and the couple even got engaged. It looked like they were going to settle down and went on to have a child together. There were even plans for another child before they decided to part ways.

Joe once said: “We’re like a proper little family now. I really want a little girl now. Give it a year and I’m going to be bugging Emma for her.”

Emma and Joe’s son Harry

Emma gave birth to their son, named Harry, in 2007. When he was 7 months old, Emma and Joe decided to call quits on their relationship.

Harry Swash is now 13 years old.

During an appearance on the Step Life podcast, Joe Swash explained that there was a painful court battle with Emma over custody. Joe said:

With me and Harry, it was tricky with his mum. We had to go to court and stuff like that. So, in hindsight it’s a great thing, but yeah, me and Hal, it’s been a strange one for Hal, he’s had to do a lot of adapting… I do feel quite sorry for Hal for what he’s had to go through. It’s just one of those things, his mum and I weren’t agreeing on certain things and we had to go to court.

Joe Swash continued to say that “we’re in each other’s lives on a daily basis now,” and that he only lives 20 minutes from Harry and Emma.

