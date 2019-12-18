Filiz is a freelance film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

The Celebrity Portrait Artist of the Year is officially back on our screens and what a better chance than now to get to know some of this year’s celebrities in front of the painting canvases.

Fenella Woolgar is one of 2019’s contestants and she has an exciting acting career behind her, with a number of appearances in theatre, radio and television.

Most recently, Fenella played the role of Margaret Hamilton in 2019 film Judy alongside Renée Zellweger.

So let’s get to know Fenella, as well as her exciting film and TV career, Instagram and more.

Who is Fenella Woolgar?

Fenella is a 50-year-old English film, television, radio and theatre actress, born in London. She’s spent her early years in America, but then returned to England to continue her studies at Durham University and Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) in London.

One of her first acting gigs was the role of Agatha in Stephen Fry’s Bright Young Things for which she received a number of nominations. She’s also played in several other theatre plays, including The Veil at the National Theatre in London.

TV and radio roles

In 2008, Fenella played the role of fictional English writer Agatha Christie in Doctor Who, before moving to a few roles in radio.

She played the titular role in Mrs Dalloway for BBC Radio 4 and she also starred in the BBC Radio 4 comedy Dot.

Fenella’s exciting film career

Following her TV and radio appearances, Fenella also starred in drama series Home Fires in 2014 and 2015. Since 2019, she’s been playing Sister Hilda in BBC period drama show Call The Midwife.

And as mentioned, she also starred as the real-life actress Margaret Hamilton, alongside Renée Zellweger in the Golden Globe-nominated movie Judy. Hamilton has starred in The Wizard of Oz alongside Judy Garland.

Fenella’s Instagram page

You can find Fenella on Instagram under the handle of @fenellawoolgar. She’s not a regular on social media though, with 28 posts on Instagram and 405 followers.

Saying that, she has posted a few recent images of oil and pencil sketches which look pretty professional!

