









Greg Grippo rocked up to the Bachelor in Paradise season 8 finale, leaving fans totally confused about 1) who he is, and 2) whether he even appeared on the recent season. However, some recognised him from The Bachelorette.

Victoria Fuller sat on the reunion sofa with new beau Greg, who she recently took a trip to Italy with – where they decided to get matching ‘ciao’ tattoos. It comes after she waved goodbye to Johnny DePhillipo after their engagement.

So, who is Greg and was he on BIP? As it turns out, he was actually a contestant on Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette. Let’s get to know him, from what he does for a living to his overall Bachelor history.

Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Amazon

Who is Greg Grippo from The Bachelorette?

Greg, based in New York, is a 29-year-old originally from New Jersey. He was first introduced to Bachelor fans as a contestant on the 17th season of The Bachelorette but quit Katie Thurston’s season in week seven.

His perfect first date would be something active like riding bikes, dancing or going to a concert. Greg wants to travel the world with his wife before having kids, of which he says he wants to have at least six!

Greg is also extremely close with his family and says his parents set his definition of #romancegoals. Thanks to their love, the standards for what a successful marriage looks like are sky high in his world.

What does Greg do for a living?

Greg works as an account manager for IT, technology, and digital marketing company Mondo, as per his LinkedIn. He has worked at the firm since 2020, and has also worked at Melaleuca: The Wellness Company.

He went to Saint Michael’s College, where he secured a Bachelor of business administration and marketing in 2016, after attending Rutgers Preparatory School for his education. While there, he was the captain of his basketball team.

And of course, Greg can add reality TV personality to his resume as a former star of The Bachelorette. During his stint on the show, he was described as a marketing sales executive which he continues to do today.

Was he on Bachelor in Paradise?

No, Greg has never appeared on Bachelor in Paradise. The reason why he appeared on the season 8 finale alongside Victoria Fuller is because they are now dating following her split from Johnny DePhillipo, who she got engaged to.

Greg admitted that he asked Victoria to go for a drink in Italy, before they ended up getting matching ‘ciao’ tattoos. He sat by her on the BIP sofa while they were quizzed on how their romance came about.

Many fans were confused when Greg suddenly arrived at the finale, but he was simply there to back his girl. After showing off their new matching ink, he admitted: “I get it, it’s not the best look in the world.”

Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Amazon

