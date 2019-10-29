University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

Celebrity Antiques Road Trip is back on the BBC for its ninth series!

Hayley Tamaddon and David Brocklebank are the celebs going head-to-head in episode 3 (Tuesday, October 29th) of Celebrity Antiques Road Trip, trying to find the best antiques to sell at auction.

As Hayley’s baby bump was a topic of conversation, many started to wonder who her child’s father is.

So, who is Hayley Tamaddon’s partner?

Who is Hayley?

Hayley Tamaddon is a 42-year-old actress from Blackpool.

She is best known for her roles in some of Britain’s major soaps. Hayley played Delilah “Del” Dingle in Emmerdale from 2005 to 2007. She then went on to play Andrea Beckett in Coronation Street from 2013 to 2015.

Other shows Hayley has starred in include Shameless and Waterloo Road.

Hayley is also best-known for winning the fifth season of Dancing on Ice!

Who is Hayley Tamaddon’s partner?

Hayley’s boyfriend – and now fiancé – is a man named Adrian. She often posts about him on her Instagram, but not much is known about the couple.

Hayley’s last public relationship was with Marcus Brigstock, who she was with from 2010 to 2014. So in the past five years, Hayley must have got together with Adrian.

She was previously engaged to dancer and choreographer Darren Charles, but things ended while she competed in Dancing on Ice after his rumoured infidelity.

There’s a baby on the way!

On 22 April this year, Hayley announced that she was pregnant on Twitter. She posted a picture of her baby bump and said: “I’m so pleased to tell you all… I’m expecting my first child with my wonderful boyfriend Adrian!!”

While she was filming Celebrity Antiques Road Trip, Hayley was five-months pregnant. She has since given birth to her and Adrian’s son.

He was born in October 2019 and has been named Jasper.

In an Instagram post, Hayley said: “Thankyou for everything. .

welcome to the world Jasper…Your mummy and daddy love you so very much. And I can’t wait to see what the universe has in store for you.”

