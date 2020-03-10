Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Award-winning actress Miriam Margolyes has had numerous appearances on stage and screen. In her early years, she appeared on many theatre productions before moving to the big screen.

In 1993, the 78-year-old actress won a BAFTA for her portrayal of Granny Manson Mingott in Martin Scorsese’s movie The Age of Innocence.

To the millennial generation, Miriam is famous for her role as the beloved Professor Sprout in the Harry Potter movies.

She is currently starring in her own TV programme called Miriam’s Big Fat Adventure.

But, who is Miriam’s partner Heather Sutherland? Let’s get to know Heather more, plus her career and relationship with the British actress.

Meet Heather Sutherland

Heather is in her late 60s and comes from Australia.

She is a former Australian professor. During her teaching career, her biggest passion has been Indonesia’s history.

Heather graduated from the Australian National University in Canberra where she completed a course in Asian Studies.

Heather Sutherland: Career

Miriam’s partner has taught in several places across the world, including in universities in Malaysia, Indonesia, Australia and the Netherlands.

From 1970, she started teaching History at the University of Malaya in Kuala Lumpur.

Then in 1974, Heather successfully landed a teaching job in the Netherlands where she’s lived for many years.

Miriam and Heather’s relationship

Miriam and Heather met back in 1967 and the two have been in a civil partnership for 50 years now. They don’t have kids and this is a decision both Heather and Miriam took in the past.

The two have never been married and Miriam has previously shared her thoughts on marriage. She told The Guardian:

We’ve had a civil partnership, but the thought of referring to one another as “wife” makes me feel sick. I don’t understand why gay people are so anxious to get married.

In the same interview, Miriam also revealed that she lives in England, while Heather still resides in the Netherlands.

The couple also spends time in their homes in Tuscany, London and Australia.

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK