Who is Hope on I Am Jazz and is she still dating Sander?

As Season 7 of TLC’s I Am Jazz comes out, there’s plenty to catch up on in Jazz Jennings’ and her families’ lives, such as her journey to lose weight.

Her brother helps her to do just that, but is also fulfilling his own life, such as going on an ice skating date with show newbie Hope.

From her Instagram to whether Hope and Sander are still dating, we’ve got the lowdown on the Season 7 premiere star.

Who is Hope on I Am Jazz?

Hope Giselle is a motivational speaker, who appears on I Am Jazz Season 7.

She goes on a date with Sander Jennings, as the first transgender person he has ever been out with romantically.

The new TLC star is also the director of Get Phluid, a New York-based diversity and inclusion training program built for companies.

Hope is also a contributing journalist for Elle USA, and runs her own podcast called ‘Can We Talk‘.

Sander describes her as an “amazing and beautiful woman”.

Are Sander and Hope still dating?

No, it doesn’t look as though anything romantic blossomed between them.

We found Hope on Facebook, where her relationship status is set to single. Plus, there are no loved-up pictures of her and Sander on social media.

Despite appearing to hit it off during their date, Sander reveals to his friend that he isn’t sure if he could sleep with someone without the below surgery.

It could potentially be that the two have had to keep their lips closed as part of a TLC contract, as Hope did say they “have some fun this season”.

However, for now, there is no confirmation from either of them. They do both follow each other on Instagram though, which is a potential sign!

His sister Jazz also follows Hope, and vice versa…

#IAmJazz #transgender #LBGTQ Sander Jennings comment was interesting to me in terms of if a transgender women doesn't have the bottom surgery, he may not be able to see himself with that person because of the inability to have sexual relations with that person. Mix opinions… — SingetheBinge (@singethe_b) November 3, 2021

Meet Hope on Instagram

Hope has 37.7K followers on IG, so it’s clear she is incredibly popular on the social media platform, where she often posts about LGBTQ rights.

Describing herself as an organizer, author, activist, and DE&I specialist in her bio, the TLC star has a wealth of job experience behind her.

Her confidence radiates through her pictures, with many recent snapshots taken during what appears to be a vacation in Cancún, Quintana Roo.

Hope’s followers have commented by saying her appearance on I Am Jazz is “brave”. One said: “World Stop. This is going to change so many narratives.”

