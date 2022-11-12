









Saturday Night Live is back on NBC for Season 48! Aside from the great guests and hilarious sketches, viewers can’t wait to find out which celebrity is hosting each week.

This season has already seen a great lineup of hosts, with some first-timers and some who impressed so much they were brought back to host again!

So let’s get to the question we all want to know: who is hosting SNL this weekend? We take a look.

Who is hosting SNL this weekend?

This Saturday (November 12) will see comedian Dave Chappelle host the show. This isn’t Dave’s first rodeo as he hosted the show for the first time back in 2016 after the election which saw Donald Trump become the President of the United States.

He was then asked to host again after the 2020 elections when Joe Biden become President, and this weekend he’ll be back in the studio after the 2022 mid-term elections. Dave won an Emmy Award for both of these shows for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series. Let’s see if he can go for a third!

Dave will also be joined by musical guests, hip hop duo, Black Star.

Who is Dave Chapelle?

For those who may not be as familiar with his work, Dave is an American stand-up comedian and actor.

He is best known for starring, co-creating and writing the comedy sketch show Chappelle’s Show which ran from 2003 until his retirement from the show two years later.

The five-time Emmy winner has also starred in a number of films including the 1995 classic, The Nutty Professor. More recently, in 2021, Netflix released the TV special Dave Chappelle: The Closer.

Who has already hosted in Season 48?

Season 48 has not disappointed with the hosts, so as we get ready for Dave’s third time hosting, let’s take a look at who else has had the honor this series.

This season has had its fair share of musical hosts with stars Jack Harlow and Megan Thee Stallion doing a double whammy, serving as both hosts and musical guests.

Comedian Amy Schumer was the host last week for the third time, just like Dave. We can’t wait to see Dave host once again!

