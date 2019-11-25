University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

It seems like love is in the air for the Geordie Shore stars, as this year has seen both Holly Hagan and Gary Beadle become engaged to their respective partners!

Not only that but Gary has another baby on the way and Marnie Simpson has just given birth to her first son… will Holly be next?

But before Holly thinks about babies, she has a wedding to plan!

So, who is Holly’s fiancé, Jacob Blyth? Here’s everything you need to know about Jacob, from his football career to his relationship with the Geordie reality star.

Who is Jacob?

Jacob Blyth is a 27-year-old footballer who currently plays for Macclesfield Town. He was born on August 14th, 1992 in Nuneaton. Now, Jacob lives in Manchester in a huge mansion with his fiancée, Holly Hagan.

Jacob got his start playing football professionally when he was just 17-years-old for Nuneaton Griff.

Over the decade he has been playing, Jacob has played for twelve teams. This includes Premier League team Leicester City, where Jacob played from 2012 to 2016.

He signed a one-year contract to play as a forward for Macclesfield Town in July 2019.

Jacob and Holly: Relationship timeline

Jacob met Holly Hagan back in 2017, when they met on holiday in Ibiza.

Their relationship started in June of that year and it wasn’t long before things became serious for the couple.

Celebrating their two-year anniversary in Ibiza where they met, Jacob popped the question to the reality star. In an emotional Instagram post documenting their engagement, Holly wrote: “Jacob is everything I was told I didn’t deserve and more. He’s the most patient, caring and laid back person I’ve ever met… I’m going to spend my life making you the happiest man on earth because you deserve nothing less. I never believed in happy endings but I guess I got mine.”

When are they getting married?

Holly and Jacob’s wedding date has yet to be announced.

Their engagement party was on Saturday, November 23rd at the Victoria Warehouse in Manchester.

It was a lavish affair, dotted with reality stars and Holly even arrived in a unicorn-pulled carriage! The evening was being filmed by MTV as Geordie OGs season 2 is currently in production. So, expect to see all the events unfold on your screens soon.

