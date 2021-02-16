









Jersey Jon has joined HISTORY’s new season of American Pickers on a more regular basis, and viewers are wondering who he is.

Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz usually lead the series, as they travel across America hoping to find some valuable items amongst unused belongings.

After that, the items are placed in antique shops, or even kept in their own collection – and this series, Jersey Jon has filled in for Frank’s absence.

So, who is Jersey on American Pickers? What is his area of expertise?

Jersey is a nationally-recognised expert

Jersey Jon is well-recognised in the motorcycle industry.

Known for his work, he is now a main consultant on American Pickers.

He started restoring and repairing furniture for several local antique shops, and building cabinetry for the kiosks on a board walk, in South Jersey.

Jersey has his own business called First National Antique Restorations.

He has been on American Pickers for years

Jersey Jon may have recently become more of a main cast member on American Pickers, but he had several appearances here and there before.

He first starred on the History series in season 7, and has since had random appearances when meeting Mike and Frank.

Some people think he might have replaced Frank Fritz, but it is thought that he is looking after the other Antique Archaeology store in LeClaire, Iowa.

He is also reportedly recovering from back surgery.

Jersey is Mike Wolfe’s close friend

He was introduced as to Frank – and viewers – as Mike’s close friend.

Jersey Jon helped Mike and Frank by giving them a lead during season 14,, in exchange for help acquiring antique Harley parts.

Jersey Jon is actually a nickname

The motorcycle specialist and antique expert is actually called Jon Szaley.

It’s likely that the ‘Jersey’ part of his name comes from growing up in South Jersey, where he began his career.

By the age of 17, Jon had earned enough to buy his own building, an abandoned bank on the South Jersey shore.

Jersey has an Instagram profile

Jon can be found on Instagram, where he describes himself as a “daydream believer” and “lucky rider”.

As expected, he usually shares updates riding motorcycles and bikes, and occasional pictures of his son Jonathan.

He sometimes goes motor racing, including at Weedsport in New York!

Mostly, Jon’s followers get to see a glimpse of the latest restoration projects that he is working on.

