Who is Jethro Bovingdon? Age and wife of Top Gear America co-host!











Jethro Bovingdon is one of three Top Gear America hosts. Since the current season began airing, fans have been eager to get to know him.

The US spin-off of the car-focused show sees Jethro test out speedy vehicles, alongside co-hosts Dax Sheppard and Rob Corddry.

Each episode – which airs on MotorTrend – sees the trio bond and showcase their motoring skills, as they join the famous masked mystery driver Stig.

So, who is Jethro Bovingdon? We found out all you need to know about the Top Gear America host, from how old he is, to his love life.

Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images for Discovery, Inc.

Who is Jethro Bovingdon?

Jethro is an English journalist, racer and co-host on Top Gear America.

He began his career as a motoring journalist and road tester at Evo in May 2001, and now owns a Porsche 996 and a modified BMW 3-series.

The host also drove a works BMW in the Nürburgring 24 Hours in 2014 and set one of the fastest laps around Blyton Park in a McLaren 12C Can Am.

He previously worked with DriveTribe, Head 2 Head and Ignition. In his spare time, he reportedly enjoys collecting large sunglasses.

Man, I gotta say that we are SO absolutely loving the new #topgearamerica on @MotorTrendTV. Dax Shepard is a phenomenal host alongside Rob Corddry and Jethro Bovingdon and they all have a great and funny rapport that makes the show a blast to watch. Bravo guys! Bravo! — Luke Boyce (@lukeslens) February 18, 2021

Jethro Bovingdon: Age

43 years old

Jethro was born in December 1977, which would make him 43 years old.

Co-star Dax Sheppard is 46 years old, celebrating a birthday on January 2, 1975, while Rob Corddry was born on February 4, 1971, making him 50.

Jethro was born in Northampton, England, and was brought up while his father drove a ’72 Citroën D Super car.

@daxshepard Just gotta say I love the energy from yourself Rob and Jethro on the new #topgearamerica This show pays homage to the original. And you're in your element man! Keep it up! 😁👍 — Lloyd Adventure (@Lloydonian) February 12, 2021

Does Jethro Bovingdon have a wife?

It does not appear as though Jethro is married

Jethro may be very public about his thoughts when it comes to cars, but it looks like he prefers to keep his family life private.

He occasionally shares pictures of his two children, but very rarely, while any sign of a potential partner or wife is kept off his social media.

In fact, Jethro rarely shows himself in pictures – but mainly cars!

