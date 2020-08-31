Joshua Riley is the new mysterious man that has won over reality TV Star and Celebrity X Factor winner Megan McKenna. He is a director of a luxury male fashion company and allegedly keen to stay out of the spotlight.

A source told The Sun Online of their new relationship saying: “Megan and Josh have been dating for a few months. They’re totally smitten, it’s really sweet to see.”

Megan has had her fair share of rocky relationships, including fellow reality TV star Pete Wicks, but she seems to have managed to settle down and find love; as she allegedly moved forward with Joshua.

“The pair of them are taking it slow but they have been talking about the future. Megan seems so settled and happy now, Josh has made her feel really happy. She has met his family and they think she’s absolutely lovely,” the source explained to Sun Online.

But who is this mysterious beau that has won over the celebrity?

Who is Joshua Riley, the director of YELIR WORLD?

Joshua is a 26-year-old businessman and director of YELIR WORLD; an online men’s luxury fashion brand.

The brand was founded in 2017 and is described as “fitting seamlessly into every day”. It has described its collections, explaining they ” embody a modern luxury lifestyle where ease and comfort meet quality and style”.

It has been featured in GQ and been worn by famous names, such as Wayne Rooney”

Joshua and fame

The businessman has actually been actively trying to be kept out of the spotlight that entails being with someone such as Megan, going to lengths such as blurring his face on social media.

We believe this is the reason why Megan has been trying t keep her relationship with Joshua out of the public eye. The star has not posted anything on her social media about Josh and has been very low key about her private life lately.

We wish the brand new couple all the best and hope they continue to make each other happy!