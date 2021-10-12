Who is Kayla Morton from Street Outlaws No Prep Kings?











Kayla Morton is known for starring in Discovery’s Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings, but who is the star racer?

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings is a reality television series that involves racers battling it out to become the No Prep King.

Throughout the show, we gain an insight into the challenging and dangerous motorsport which racing is.

Kayla Morton is one of many who feature on the show, but there are a few things she doesn’t reveal which has left viewers curious…

Who is Kayla Morton?

Kayla Morton was born on the 27th of February 1987, making her 34 years old.

She is an experienced driver and racing fanatic.

Kayla is known for being a cast member of the reality television series, Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings.

Her love for racing was influenced by her father, who as a mechanic and former racer, taught her everything she knows.

Her racing skills are very recognized, and in Oklahoma, she was known as the ‘Queen of Racing’.

Kayla Morton’s net worth is currently estimated at $350,000, which we’re sure will increase, as being a racer, she makes more and more money each time she wins a race.

Kayla Morton’s family explored

Kayla Morton is in a relationship with Street Outlaws cast member, BoostedGT (Chris Hamilton). They raced against each other one time on the show – and despite Kayla’s efforts, Chris won.

The pair live together in Texas, along with their two children, Austin and Cooper.

She wants their children to follow in their footsteps, so has tried to get them into racing from a young age by taking them to their fathers races.

Kayla Morton on Instagram

Kayla Morton, A.K.A, ‘The Queen’, is active on her Instagram account.

She currently has 90.5k followers and gets a lot of interaction from fellow racers and Street Outlaw’s fans.

Back in March 2020, she shared a photo announcing that she flew to Austin to complete her L1 Crossfit Certification Course – making her a Crossfit trainer!

Her posts consist of her racing, children, and of course, a few selfies too.

