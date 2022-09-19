









Dancing With The Stars is back for its 31st season and this year it will air on Disney+ as opposed to ABC. However, the channel isn’t the only new touch as we’ll be introduced to incoming professional dancer Koko Iwasaki.

This season’s line-up includes some great celebrities including Charli D’Amelio and her mum Heidi – but what about the dancers?

We dive into who new professional Koko Iwasaki is and what she’s been up to before she joined the show.

Dancing With The Stars: Disney + 2022 Credit: (ABC/Andrew Eccles)

Who is Koko Iwasaki?

Koko Iwasaki, whose real first name is Koine, is a 25-year-old professional dancer born in Kanagawa, Japan.

The Dance & Co website, Koko’s dance studio, states she moved with her family to the US when she was two and her love of dancing began almost immediately. She turned professional at the age of just 16.

Dancing With The Stars isn’t Koko Iwaski’s first TV appearance. She was runner up on season 14 of So You Think You Can Dance, finishing behind hip-hop dancer Lex Ishimoto.

She has also appeared on The Ellen Show as well as working with top artists such as Jason Derulo and Nicki Minaj.

Who is Koko partnered with?

Koko Iwasaki will be paired with Jersey Shore’s Vinny Guadagnino on her first series of Dancing With The Stars.

Vinny isn’t a newbie to the dancing world either as he has took part in a Chippendales residency in Las Vegas as well as competing on The Masked Dancer.

The pair’s vast experience on dance TV shows should make them a great duo and surely among the favorites? We can’t wait to see them move together on the dance floor!

View Instagram Post

Is Koko single?

Many fans are wondering whether any of the dance couples’ relationships will turn romantic on the show, and want to know if any of the pairings are both single.

Well, we can tell you Koko is already in a relationship with a dancer, Kiki Nyemchek, who she met while starring on So You Think You Can Dance? The couple own two puppies.

View Instagram Post

Dancing With The Stars season 31 debuts on September 19 on Disney+