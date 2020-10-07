Krystal Nielson has a new man in her life who she introduced on her Instagram page.

Bachelor Alum Krystal Nielson has revealed that she in a relationship with a new man and fans are excited that she’s been lucky in love again.

So, who is Krystal dating? Some eagle-eyed fans have shared speculations who the reality star’s new boyfriend could be.

Who is Krystal Nielson?

Krystal is a fitness coach and a reality star. She was a contestant on the 22nd season of The Bachelor.

She then returned for the fifth season of Bachelor in Paradise and won the series with her co-star Chris Randone.

The couple were fan-favourite on the reality series and got married after they left the show. However, their marriage lasted only eight months after which they called it quits.

Nevertheless, Krystal has been lucky in love again as she has a new boyfriend in her life.

Who is Krystal Nielson dating?

On October 6th, Krystal introduced her new man to her 566k followers on Instagram. In her post, she opened up about personal struggles and challenges this year, saying that 2020 “has been full of ups and downs” for her.

Krystal said:

I’ve learned this year to lean into love…To let go over the constant anxiety over what people think of me…And to stop putting MY life, and the things that me make ME happy, on hold.

“I am sooooo excited for this next chapter,” she added referring to her new partner. “Thank you to everyone for your support along the way.”

As for who Krystal’s boyfriend is, a couple of eagle-eyed followers have speculated that he is called Miles Bowles. According to his Instagram page, Miles is a digital creator and is based in San Diego.

But Krystal hasn’t revealed his name, so until then fans will have to wait for a confirmation from the reality star.

Fans react to Krystal’s new man

Many of Krystal’s fans have taken to the comment section of her Instagram post to say how happy they are that she has found love and happiness with a new partner.

One fan reacted: “So happy for you! You deserve this. be undeniably yourself.”

Another one said: “I am SO HAPPY you are finding your happy. So much love to you girl!”

