Lauren Bayford is the newest TOWIE cast member on the 2023 series, alongside Grace Lizzimore. She’s already best friends with Saffron Lempriere, but what’s her Instagram and who actually is she?

In a big cast shake-up for the new season, The Only Way Is Essex has hired Lauren, but not as a full-time cast member. She’s got the pearly whites and volumized hair ready and is already besties with Saffron, and Junaid Ahmed.

Reality Titbit did some digging to find out who Lauren Bayford is and what her background is. Let’s take a sneak peek at her Instagram in 2023. As it turns out, she’s just as glam as co-stars Amy Childs and Amber Turner.

©Lime Pictures

Who is Lauren Bayford?

Lauren Bayford, from Barking, Dagenham, is joining TOWIE 2023 as a new cast member. She once studied Spanish at sixth form college and even went to Rio Ferdinand‘s wedding to his wife Kate, who Lauren is good friends with.

She can horse-ride, went as Miss Halloween for the spooky season last year, and took home a puppy in August 2022! Lauren, in perfect Essex style, got her pearly white teeth done in 2021, as shown on her Facebook page.

Although Lauren won’t be joining the TOWIE cast on a full-time basis, she does feature in a few episodes this season. An insider revealed to The Sun that the pair have connections in the cast, who were encouraging execs to get them on.

Lauren is BFFs with Saffron

Lauren and Saffron go way back. Saffron describes her girl group, which includes Lauren, as her “chosen sisters.” The two have gone to festivals, out for drinks, and to Kate and Rio’s wedding together!

From holidays abroad to now joining each other on the big ITVBe screen, they’re closer than ever. Saffron calls Lauren her “beautiful Ariel” and has photos of their friendship dating back to 2013.

Meet the TOWIE star on Instagram

Lauren Bayford’s Instagram shows she is clearly a girl’s girl and is often out partying with friends. She’s even climbed Mount Snowdon, which she said “humbled her,” and hasn’t posted any pics where she’s anything less than glam!

She has 3.6K Instagram followers at the time of writing and is usually based in central London on outings. Lauren’s Instagram also shows that she loves a festival, such as We Are Fstvl, which she attended with Saffron.

WATCH TOWIE ON ITVBE SUNDAYS AT 9 PM