University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Kem Cetinay rocketed into our lives after appearing on Love Island 2017 and winning with girlfriend Amber Davies by a landslide.

Since winning – despite breaking up just a few months after – Kem’s career has gone from strength to strength. From spin-off shows with best bud Chris Hughes to his new gig as Dancing On Ice’s digital presenter, Kem has solidified his place as a face in television.

But it’s not just Kem’s work life which is flourishing, as now he has revealed his love life has blossomed in 2019 too.

So, who is Kem Cetinay’s new girlfriend, Lexie Hyzler?

Who is Lexie?

Alexandra “Lexie” Hyzler is a 25-year-old model and former dancer from Malta.

Lexie is also currently a law student and legal trainee for Kyshen International – a Maltese representative for an extensive number of global immigration agencies – according to their website.

So Lexie is both brains and beauty!

Lexie and Kem: Relationship overview

Since his split from Amber Davies – who he won Love Island 2017 with – Kem Cetinay (now 23 years old) has yet to settle down with anyone seriously. Well, until now.

The MailOnline reported that Kem met Lexie on holiday last summer and the pair have been secretly dating for months. But things are clearly serious between the two, as she’s met the Cetinay family! The MailOnline’s insider said: “Kem is very close to his family and in particular his mum, who absolutely adores her [Lexie].”

In an Instagram post highlighting Kem’s best bits from 2019, he shared a picture of him and Lexie for the first time to his 2.2 million followers.

Does Lexie have Instagram?

Yes! However, Lexie is clearly liking to keep her private life to herself and has set her Instagram profile to private.

She does have over 7,700 followers though, which leads us to think that she does accept follow requests. Particularly now her relationship with Kem has gone public.

Check out Lexie’s page @lexie.hyz.