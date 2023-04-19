Deadliest Catch introduced Linda Greenlaw to the 2023 series when it returned to Discovery on April 18th. We found out who her husband is and what books she’s written. She’s a New York Times bestselling author!

Fishermen and women who work on the Bering Sea aboard fishing vessels during the Alaskan king crab, snow crab, and bairdi crab fishing seasons are filmed for the Discovery show. And Linda has now joined as an official cast member.

So, who is Linda? We sailed through her popular books and learned how she’s made history on the East Coast. Linda has been fishing since she was young and so it’s no surprise that Deadliest Catch recruited her on board.

Photo by Johannes Kroemer/Getty Images

Who is Linda Greenlaw on Deadliest Catch 2023?

Linda is a 62-year-old author and fisher, born on December 22, 1960. She is the only female swordfishing boat captain on the East Coast of the United States and lives on the Isle au Haut, Maine.

Her books are so successful that they have climbed as high as number 2 on the New York Times bestseller list, with The Hungry Ocean remaining on the list for three months. Now, she’s on Deadliest Catch 2023 alongside Sig Hansen.

To help pay her way through college, Linda worked as a cook and deckhand aboard the sword-fishing boat Walter Leeman during her summers. She continued working on the boat during her free time and vacations.

After her graduation in 1983, the Discovery star continued working for the boat’s owner, Alden Leeman, who installed Greenlaw as a swordfish captain in 1986 when he acquired a second vessel.

Get to know Linda’s husband

Linda Greenlaw’s husband is Steve Wessel, to who she has been married since 2012. He is a businessman and boat builder who lives in Surry, Maine, so their jobs match each other perfectly!

The Deadliest Catch star splits her time between Isle au Haut, Maine, and Surry, Maine, with her husband. Linda has never mentioned Steve in her books but is also a mother to a daughter.

Inside her popular books

Linda has written a whopping 11 books and is best known for her written work. Two cookbooks, four maritime stories, a memoir book, and a total of four mystery books since as early as 1999.

The Deadliest Catch 2023 star’s first book was The Hungry Ocean: A Swordboat Captain’s Journey before she became a best-selling author of books with maritime themes. Two years earlier, Linda was featured in 1997’s The Perfect Storm.

She wrote three best-selling books about life as a commercial fisher including her 1999 book, as well as The Lobster Chronicles in 2002, and All Fishermen Are Liars in 2002.

Photo by John Ewing/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images

