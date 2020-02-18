Who is Miles Nazaire's ex-girlfriend? Ex on the Beach star is a serious ladies man!

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Two worlds officially collide in 2020 as Made in Chelsea’s Miles Nazaire stars on MTV’s Ex on the Beach.

Series 11 of Celebrity Ex on the Beach kicked off from Tuesday, January 22nd 2020.

Miles Nazaire has had his fair share of exes show up on the show he’s famous for – Channel 4’s MIC. Now, it looks like he’s about to be reunited with more old flames as he features on the MTV show.

So, who is Miles Nazaire’s ex-girlfriend? Have we seen her before?

Who is Miles Nazaire’s ex-girlfriend?

Any fans of Made in Chelsea will know that Miles most recent ex-girlfriend was Maeva D’Ascanio.

However, we can’t imagine that Maeva will be rocking up on the MTV show any time soon as she’s in a loved up relationship with Miles’ ex-best-friend James Taylor.

Miles has been linked to a fair few women in his time including cast members Sophie Hermann, Amelia Mist and Sophie ‘Habbs’ Habboo, however, it’s unlikely that he had any real relationship with these women.

Who is Maeva D’ascanio?

Parisian-born hottie Maeva rocked up in Chelsea in episode 1 of season 17.

Miles pretty much ditched all plans that he had once he received a text from Maeva asking him to lunch.It turns out that the pair were a couple at one point, and went out for three whole years!

Now, Maeva is dating James Taylor, so we highly doubt she’ll be making an appearance on Ex on the Beach.

What happened between Amelia Mist and Miles?

Many awkward moments are probably on the horizon for Miles as he sets foot on the Spanish shores of Ex on the Beach. A very memorable awkward moment took place for Miles during Made in Chelsea when he was confronted with a girl he ‘ghosted’ a year ago called Amelia Mist.

Amelia was a newbie to Made in Chelsea and had no problem in telling her tale of being pied off by Miles.

The pair were said to have ‘hooked up’. Miles said that every time he got drunk he kept messaging Amelia until one day he didn’t know what to do and just stopped talking to her.

Poor Amelia attempted to clear the air with Miles as she said: “We had a little fling. Don’t act so awkward, it’s ok!”

So, who knows? Perhaps Amelia will pop up again on Ex on the Beach!

