Who is Meme Mom? Meet Kayla Nicole Jones, star of new Snapchat series











Meme Mom has taken the Internet by storm with her official Snapchat show.

YouTube comedian, Kayla Nicole Jones AKA Meme Mom is best known for her channel ‘Nicole TV’.

She has millions of fans across TikTok, Instagram and YouTube, and now Kayla has even secured her own Snap Originals series, ‘Meme Mom’ which gained more than a million subscribers halfway through its first season.

Her new Snapchat show gives us an all-access look into her life with her newborn baby, skyrocketing career, and live-in-mother all under one roof.

Who is Meme Mom?

Kayla is known for being the face of memes and relatable content which is why she has gained such a loyal following on social media.

The 20-year-old was born in Montgomery, Alabama and became famous through her YouTube channel. She is known for creating funny beauty tutorials, sketches and vlogs.

She is a lady of many talents as not only is she an Internet sensation, but she is also a singer. Kayla has released several singles including Late Nights and Recuperate. All of her endeavours have given the social media star a net worth of $1 million dollars.

How did Kayla Nicole become famous?

Kayla started her YouTube career when she was just 13 years old and her career grew steadily over time. In an interview with DJ Smallz Eyes she said:

I used to be like, damn you know, seeing irrelevant ass people blow up. The shit that I am sleeping on, they dying for it. I know I have more talent than half of these people, but they working harder than me. They gon’ get it before I do.

Nicole decided to put in the work and the results started to show. Over time, she gained more followers, and her content started to go viral. She became more dedicated to making her YouTube channel successful and created a strategy for posting content which she has continued throughout her career.

Currently, Kayla Nicole has over 5 million subscribers to her YouTube channel and 7.3 million followers on Instagram.

Meme Mom’s family life explored

Kayla Nicole recently got married to her partner Luhkye who regularly appears in her videos.

The pair share a son named Messiah Kaylon Ni’Colby who Kayla gave birth to earlier this year. She announced her pregnancy on her Instagram stories when she was seven months pregnant.

Kayla documented the birth of her son on her YouTube channel. She said: “I knew he was going to do this to me, but I am so glad he waited to come on his due date. I really wanted my Valentine’s baby, and even though I was two weeks off when I planned him, I still have my February child. He is so pretty y’all.”

