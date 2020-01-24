University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Chris Bavin is the TV chef we all know and love.

From Eat Well for Less? to the more recent Best Home Cook, you can always rely on Chris for the best foodie knowledge on the telly.

And while Chris Bavin is largely an open book when it comes to his private life, less is known about his wife, Millie.

So, who is Millie Bavin? Find out about the foodie couple and their adorable family here.

Who is Millie Bavin?

Millie Bavin is a former fashion buyer and costume designer for film and television. She formerly co-owned (with hubby Chris) of The Naked Grocer, a high street greengrocers in Walton-on-Thames, Surrey, which they opened back in 2009.

It would appear that the greengrocers has since closed, as their website redirects to Chris’ Twitter page.

As of August 2019, Millie is studying for a diploma in diet and nutrition.

It is unconfirmed when Millie met her husband, TV presenter and chef Chris Bavin, but it must have been before 2009. The couple wed on August 28th, 2011.

Millie’s birthday is on March 12th.

Happy 7th anniversary to my beautiful wife, thank you for 7 wonderful years and 2 Amazing kids 😍 @MarcWallaceLtd suit #myworld pic.twitter.com/SkXoLkJEpj — Chris Bavin (@Chris_Bavin) August 28, 2018

Meet the Bavin family

Over the years they have been together, Chris and Millie have had three children.

They’re most recent child was born on Thursday, January 9th and the name has yet to be released!

Now a family of five, Chris is always posting adorable updates on the kids. Be sure to follow Chris on Instagram for all the latest Bavin family updates.

Does Millie have Instagram?

No.

Scouring through Chris’ Insta, we could find no trace of Millie on Instagram. She does, however, have a Twitter account which he mentions from time-to-time.

But Millie’s Twitter account is private and she only has 15 followers, so we don’t think she’s much of a social media user!

You’ll have to follow Chris’ accounts for the latest updates on the Bavin family.

