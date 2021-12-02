Home » News, USA TV, What's On?

Who is Moonshiners star Mike Cockrell's wife and do they have children?

December 2, 2021
Celine Byford

Mike Cockrell is usually busy making Moonshine, but fans have recently been wondering who his wife and children are.

The Moonshiners cast member, who often works closely with co-star Jerry, is a successful partner in the Tennessee Shine Company.

While he is clearly up the ranks when it comes to producing the distilled beverage, many viewers now wonder what his family life is like.

We got to know who his wife and children are, the people he spends time with when he’s not busy filming for the Discovery series.

Does Mike Cockrell have a wife?

Yes, Mike is married to his partner Jenna Hurst. They were still engaged in April earlier this year, so they only recently tied the knot!

She strongly supports her husband Mike’s endeavours, such as his work for alcohol brand Tennessee Shine Company.

The couple got engaged in July 2014, and both live in Sevierville, Tennessee.

Jenna is originally from Monroeville, Ohio, and previously went to Sevier County High School.

Posted by Jenna Cockrell on Tuesday, October 19, 2021

Mike’s relationship explored

Mike and Jenna enjoyed their honeymoon in September. They spent the post-wedding vacation swimming and exploring Daytona, Florida.

This included going to BUC-EE’s, a much-loved convenience store company.

The married couple officially said their vows on September 12th, and continue to now live at home as a happy family-of-seven.

After seven years of engagement, Mike and Jenna are still going on regular adventures, from visiting mountains to exploring with their children.

Posted by Moonshiner Mike Cockrell on Wednesday, September 15, 2021

Meet the Moonshiner star’s children

Mike has five children, including grown-up daughter Chelby, who often hangs out with her father at work.

In March 2010, the Moonshiners star welcomed his daughter, Maddie. He also has another child called Heidi, among others.

Looking at Facebook pictures, there appears to be four daughters and one son in his life, who also live in Tennessee.

