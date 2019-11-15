University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

The final of Junior Bake Off 2019 is just around the corner and a new winner is about to be crowned.

Unlike the adult version of the beloved baking contest, there is little opportunity for the winners of Junior Bake Off to do much in the baking world following their win, as they are children still at school. But for one previous winner, their career in the limelight has rocketed.

Since winning Junior Bake Off, Nikki Lilly has had her own TV series on CBBC and a thriving career as a vlogger. And now, Nikki is back in the spotlight, as she is about to be awarded with one of the highest honours at BAFTAs Children’s Awards.

So, who is Nikki Lilly?

Nikki Lilly Christou is a 15-year-old vlogger and TV personality, whose career rocketed after she won Junior Bake Off in 2016.

Nikki started posting videos to her channel six years ago, starting with make up tutorials and then she expanded to vlogs. Now, Nikki has over one million subscribers on YouTube and her most viewed video – a cover of Billie Eilish and Khalid’s ‘Lovely’ – has been watched over 18 million times!

She also started to make videos to explain her rather rare medical condition. Nikki has an arteriovenous malformation, a life-threatening condition which affects her skin’s appearance and causes health complications. She was diagnosed at the age of 6.

Nikki Lilly on Bake Off

Nikki appeared on Junior Bake Off back when it was on CBBC.

She wowed the 2016 judges, Allegra McEvedy and Nadiya Hussain with her technical ability. Nikki beat out finalists Macy and Tyrese to the crown that year.

The same year Nikki appeared in Junior Bake Off, she also won the Child of Courage award at the Pride of Britain Awards. But this is not the most prominent award Nikki is a recipient of.

BAFTA pending

In December 2019, Nikki will be awarded the BAFTA special award at the Children’s Award. This is the highest honour bestowed at the award ceremony.

Previous recipients of this award include Jacqueline Wilson and the Chuckle Brothers, so Nikki is in pretty good company!

In an Instagram post acknowledging her nomination, Nikki said:

I’m so humbled and proud to be chosen by BAFTA to receive such a prestigious award at so young. I hope I can make BAFTA and you guys proud! Through determination, perseverance and by being no one but yourself dreams really can come true.

