Catfish UK: Who is presenter Oobah Butler?











Hit US reality TV show Catfish is finally making its way to the UK, with Nev Schulman and Kamie Crawford making way for Catfish UK presenters Julie Adenuga and Oobah Butler.

The brand new series will premiere on Wednesday, April 21 at 9pm on MTV.

There are 10 episodes in the new series which will air weekly on MTV.

However, the series will be split into two parts, with the first four episodes airing over April and into May and the remaining six arriving later in the year.

But who is host Oobah Butler and what is he famous for?

Who is Oobah Butler?

Oobah Butler is a journalist and filmmaker best known for his work with Vice.

He is known for a number of elaborate public pranks, and for authoring the 2019 book How to Bulls*** Your Way To Number 1.

Co-host Julie Adenuga is a radio host and broadcaster, best known for hosting Beats 1 Radio.

She is also the sister of grime artists Skepta and JME.

Last month, Oobah wrote on social media: “In a ridiculous sequence of events, I’m hosting the first ever series of Catfish UK on MTV with @JulieAdenuga.

“Excited to travel the country, meet people, & figure out what it is about this moment that makes people feel like they cannot be themselves.

“Out next month.”

What is he famous for?

Oobah is perhaps most famous for his 2017 prank where he created a fake restaurant.

He managed to get ‘The Shed in Dulwich’ as the top-rated eatery in London on TripAdvisor, despite featuring plates of food created using household products including shaving foam and dishwasher tablets.

Oobah spent six months asking friends to post fake reviews, which helped the restaurant place number 1 on TripAdvisor’s list of 18,149 restaurants in London.

During the media storm it created, he also successfully sent different lookalikes of himself in his place to conduct interviews on Breakfast Sunrise in Australia, and BBC Radio 2 with Vanessa Feltz.

Oobah Butler on Instagram

Oobah has over 64,000 followers on Instagram, and describes himself as a ‘Top-Rated Shed Restaurateur’ and ‘Paris Fashion Week’s #1 Designer’.

He posts some hilarious shenanigans, as well as promoting the new Catfish UK series.

He wrote, ‘Catfish UK starts tonight at 9pm on MTV!

‘Please, switch your TVs onto MTV tonight at 9pm, even if you hate me or it, just mute them if you have to, but I know you won’t because it’s great.’

Catfish UK premieres Wednesday, April 21 at 9pm on MTV