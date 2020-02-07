University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

This Morning has become a routine watch for many across the nation, switching on their tellies to ITV at 10 am sharp to catch up with Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield and co. as they talk their way through the news and current affairs.

And while for the most part, there are few surprises, Friday, February 7th’s episode had a slight change in format.

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford opened up the episode, passing the cameras over to the sofa where Holly and Phil sat, ready to announce the news that Phillip is coming out as gay.

Phillip then opened up about how he had come out to his family, friends, work, stating that all had been incredibly supportive. So, who is Phillip Schofield’s wife, Steph?

Meet Phil’s wife Stephanie

Phillip Schofield has been with his long-term partner Stephanie Lowe since the met in the early nineties working at the BBC. She was working as a production assistant, while Phil was working on a children’s show.

Phil married Steph in 1993 at Ackergill Tower in Scotland.

If you’re a fan of Phil’s then you are bound to come across Steph, as now and again she has appeared on television shows with him. Most recently, they starred in festive favourite, How to Spend It Well at Christmas!

They last appeared in public together at the National Television Awards on Tuesday, January 28th, 2020.

Meet the Schofield family

Together, Steph and Phil have two daughters, Molly and Ruby.

Molly is 26 years old and works as a talent agent for James Grant, the group who manage both Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, as well as many other TV stars.

Ruby is 24 years old. She graduated from Leeds Beckett University with a 2.1 degree in Psychology, however it is unconfirmed what she does now.

What did Phil say about Steph?

Despite this major shift in their relationship, Phil and Steph remain as close as ever.

In his This Morning appearance, Phil said: “It’s tough. This is not something that’s happened quickly… She’s amazing. There’s no one in my life that would have supported me as a wife… she’s astonishing.”

He also released a statement on social media, which co-presenter Holly read out for him on This Morning.

In that piece, Phil said:

Steph has been incredible – I love her so very much. She is the kindest soul I have ever met. My girls have been astonishing in their love, hugs and encouraging words of comfort. Both mine and Steph’s entire families have stunned me with their love, instant acceptance and support. Of course they are worried about Steph, but I know they will scoop us both up.

Phil concluded the piece with: “Please be kind, especially to my family.”

