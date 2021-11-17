Who is Richard Madeley's wife and how long have they been married?











Richard Madeley is best known for being a journalist, and appearing as one half of tv show duo ‘Richard and Judy’. So who is his wife?

Going into the I’m a Celebrity castle may just be one of the most daring things the Good Morning Britain host has done, as he leaves Judy at home.

They first shot to fame together when they appeared on Richard and Judy, a popular celebrity chat show which aired from 2001 to 2009.

Ahead of his entrance into the gruelling castle experience, we explored who Richard’s wife Judy is, and how long they have been a married couple.

Who is Richard Madeley’s wife?

Richard is married to Judy Finnigan, a 73-year-old TV presenter.

From Manchester, Judy joined Granada Television as a researcher in 1971, but later moved to Anglia Television in Norwich to become the first female reporter on the About Anglia news team.

In 1980, she returned to Granada in Manchester, working on a range of programmes including Flying Start, Granada Reports and Scramble.

Following Richard & Judy, it was announced that Finnigan had joined ITV chat show Loose Women as a regular panellist in 2014.

A year later, she left the show. She is now a mum-of-four, including to Dan and Tom from her first marriage with journalist David Henshaw.

i wish i was joking when i said this but the only i’m a celeb contestant that i know is richard from richard and judy — Jack (@JA_H_) November 16, 2021

How long have they been married?

Richard and Judy have been married since 1986, when they worked on separate programmes for Granada Television.

When they first met four years before, they were married to other people. Richard’s first marriage, at age 21, lasted five years and ended in divorce.

He has admitted that he believes the marriage was a mistake, and that he had ten affairs during that time.

Later, Richard and Judy wed in Manchester. But the TV industry is what first brought them together: when he hosted ITV’s weekly rugby league show RL Action until 1984.

This is where he met his then-future wife Judy Finnigan, who was assigned to assist him on his first day.

I… never realised Richard and Judy were husband and wife — Jason Okundaye (@jasebyjason) November 15, 2021

Richard and Judy’s love story

They have two children together, both born in Manchester: Jack Christopher, born in 1986 (the year they wed) and Chloe Susannah, 34.

The family also have a second home at Polperro in Cornwall, having been on holiday together there before their marriage.

Richard is also a stepfather to twins from Judy’s first marriage.

Two years after getting married, Richard and Judy co-hosted This Morning, from its inception in October 1988 until July 2001.

They then decided to quit This Morning, having been approached by Channel 4 to host a similar show called Richard & Judy every evening.

In December 2000, at the sixth National Television Awards, This Morning won the Daytime Programme category!

