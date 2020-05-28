Who is Rob Beckett's wife? Meet the Celebs Go Dating narrator's family!

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Comedian Rob Beckett is the hilarious voice-over behind Channel 4’s Celebs Go Dating, a team captain on 8 Out of 10 Cats, and a very renowned personality on the U stand-up scene.

Rob recently returned for series 2 of Rob & Romesh Vs with his friend and comedian Romesh Ranganathan to bring another dose of laughter and escapism.

On the Sky One show, Romesh and Rob meet some of the world’s most popular sportspeople – you’ll see famous superstars such as Usain Bolt and former cricketer Kevin Pietersen.

Someone who Rob often mentions is his wife. So, who is Rob Beckett’s wife? Let’s take a look at the comedian’s family beyond the microphone…

Who is Rob Beckett’s wife?

The 34-year-old is married to Louise Beckett. The pair are said to have got married in 2014 with Rob sharing his marital status on Mock the Week in 2015.

The comedian clearly isn’t one to share details of his personal life with little known about his family apart from the fact that he is married and has two children, with the youngest a draughted aged four.

He told Ken Bruce on BBC Radio 2 that he has two daughters in 2019.

We found Louise on Instagram who is under the handle @lou_em. However, her account is private at the time of writing.

Comedian Rob on Instagram

Rob has over 420,000 followers on Instagram. You can follow him @robbeckettcomic. Rob also has a further 368,000 followers on Twitter.

Rob doesn’t look to have shared any family photos online but likes to post things for comedy value on Insta instead. He can often be seen promoting his upcoming shows and TV series on social media.

The only publicly available photo of Rob and his wife is of them leaving Jonathan Ross’ Halloween party in 2017. Louise is not on Instagram and is very much kept away from the public eye.

Rob Beckett has mentioned wife on Celebs Go Dating

Rob is the well-known voiceover of the Channel 4 dating series Celebs Go Dating. In fact, he often mentions his wife when narrating the show.

He doesn’t miss a beat in narrating the show with his quick wit and savage sarcasm.

In an episode on the 2019 series, Jack Fincham made a point of saying that he was out of touch with dating and hadn’t dated in a year. Rob remarked: “No dating for a year? Try being married mate! I hope my wife isn’t watching.”

Previous to that in the series he quipped: “Love comes in unexpected packages – that’s what I told my wife about my tiny n*b”.

