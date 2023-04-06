John Owen Lowe, Rob Lowe’s son, recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live. It was a totally juicy episode filled with him slamming Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz, and speaking highly of Jax Taylor.

Show host Andy Cohen sat down for a chat with John on the April 5 episode, where he advocated for Jax’s return to Vanderpump Rules and even slammed Tom for being a “conflict avoidant.”

It wasn’t all chatter about Pump Rules but a conversation about his new comedy on Netflix, Unstable. So, who is Rob Lowe’s son John Lowe and what did he say about Jax and Tom?

Who is John Owen Lowe?

John is known as Rob’s son. He is a writer, producer, and actor, who stars in the comedy Unstable on Netflix. Born in 1995, the 28-year-old has had two film roles on Holiday in the Wild in 2019, and 9-1-1: Lone Star in 2020.

He went to Stanford University, where he graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Science, Technology, and Society. John is one of two of Rob’s children, as he has an older brother named Mathew who works as a lawyer.

From 2015, Lowe appeared in a recurring role in the comedy series The Grinder. It wasn’t long before he appeared on another show two years later, The Lowe Files, where his family explored unsolved mysteries.

Rob Lowe’s son on Watch What Happens Live

John Owen appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Tom Schwartz. When asked why he thinks Tom – with hands over his ears – doesn’t stick up for Katie Maloney on Pump Rules, he responded: “I think he’s a conflict avoidant.”

He also claimed he wants Jax back on the Bravo show. John called him “the king of scandal,” adding that he is the most well-versed person to come back and discuss what’s happening on the show currently.

Plus, Tom had some points to say while John shared his Pump Rules thoughts. He felt Raquel Leviss was right to ask Katie not to use the preferred pool during Scheana Shay’s wedding festivities.

WWHL fans react to John talking Pump Rules

When John Owen appeared on Watch What Happens Live, viewers instantly loved him for being honest about Pump Rules. Some even thanked him for “pulling more out of Schwartz” on Twitter.

One fan wrote: “I think you won over many new fans tonight! Thanks for being humble enough to take one for the #PumpRules team. Already added your new show to my watch list—you’re too likable not to jump on the bandwagon!”

Another penned: “Thank u for pulling more out of Schwartz when he was clamming up a bit. You and @Andy really did some expert-level broadcast journalism & Your service deserves a Pulitzer Prize!!

“Also for your poignant response re Jax. #WWHL@BravoTV I’m petitioning!”

Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic