Who is Romesh Ranganathan's wife? Does the comedian have any kids?

Romesh Ranganathan is one of the UK’s most popular comedians. The comic often stars alongside his friend and fellow comedian Rob Beckett, they even hosted The Royal Variety Performance together in 2019.

As well as starring in his own shows, he often features on other people’s shows, too. He appeared on the Jonathan Ross show in 2019 and now in 2020, he and his mum appear on Jamie and Jimmy’s Friday Night Feast. The Channel 4 show sees Romesh and Jamie cook up a delicious-looking vegan lasagne.

So, who is Romesh Ranganathan’s wife?

Who is Romesh Ranganathan?

Romesh Ranganathan was born in Crawley, West Sussex on March 27th, 1978.

He started out as a Maths teacher but later moved into a comedy career.

Romesh, now 42, tried his hand at rapping for a time, under the name ‘Ranga’.

Romesh Ranganathan’s wife

The stand-up comedian and actor is married and has three children.

His wife’s name is Leesa and she works as a drama teacher. They have three sons named Charlie, Theo and Alex.

Romesh often uses his family as a starting point for many of his jokes. His episode of Jamie and Jimmy’s Friday Night Feast saw his mother, Shanthi, on the show, too.

He said that his mum often brings over ‘care packages’ of food to his house, usually when his wife, Leesa, has just cooked a meal.

Romesh’s stand up tour 2020

Romesh has done his fair share of tours including his 2016 stand up, Irrational Live.

He’s also had a podcast going since 2015 entitled ‘Hip Hop Saved My Life‘.

Romesh also released a book in 2018 ‘Straight Outta Crawley: Memoirs of a Distinctly Average Human Being‘ and has starred in ‘Rob and Romesh vs.‘ since 2019.

Romesh’s stand up tour of 2019 and 2020 is called ‘The Cynics Mixtape‘. He has sold out in arenas all over the world, from Brighton to the bright lights of New York. There are still tickets available for his shows from March 2020 through to June.

CATCH ROMESH RANGANATHAN ON JAMIE AND JIMMY’S FRIDAY NIGHT FEAST ON FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 14TH 2020 ON CHANNEL 4 AT 8 PM.