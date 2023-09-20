Shyanne Smith returns to Deadliest Catch to help out. Jake Anderson’s niece steps in after a manpower shortage on board the F/V Saga. So, who is Shyanne Smith?

Shyanne first appeared in the season 18 premiere of Deadliest Catch where she took her position on the boat as a greenhorn. Known as Jake Anderson’s niece, she spends most of her days on the Bering Sea with him and fellow crew members. We got to know all about Shyanne.

Who is Shyanne Smith?

Deadliest Catch’s Shyanne Smith is a greenhorn on The Saga. The fisherwoman joined as a new female crewmate in 2021 when she stepped in to help after the boat’s deck boss Joe injured himself.

She describes herself as “just a grouchy girl who loves punk rock and french fries.” Shyanne is in a relationship with fellow crew mate, Mason Twyman, whom she met in Alaska.

In October 2021, Shyanne posted about how “life is good on the Saga,” just four months after she began her career. “Love watching you and your uncle on Deadliest Catch,” wrote one Instagram user.

Jake Anderson’s niece on The Saga

Jake’s niece on Deadliest Catch has had to fill in when the going gets tough on The Saga. Although she is new to crabbing season, she helped secure the goods when Joe could no longer work due to an injury.

During the September 19 episode in 2023, Jake Anderson’s manpower shortage forces him to put his niece on the hydraulics. He has been teaching her the ropes ever since she joined.

Fans thought Shyanne was not appearing on Deadliest Catch season 19 but will be able to breathe a sigh of relief during episode 21. She grew up and currently lives in Anacortes, Washington.

Age and background

Shyanne Smith is 23 years old and began working on The Saga at 21. Before setting sail on the high seas, She was wrapping up another year at Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

The Discovery Channel star went to Anacortes High School and made her relationship with Mason official in January 2022. As part of The Saga crew, Shyanne often goes grocery shopping with the team.

She’s a Taurus in zodiac sign, celebrating her birthday in May, and began studying at university in September 2017. Jake’s niece on Deadliest Catch also loves to spend time with her girl pals.

WATCH DEADLIEST CATCH ON DISCOVERY CHANNEL EVERY TUESDAY AT 9 PM