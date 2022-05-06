











The Kardashians are ruling over the reality TV world once again with their new Hulu show. The latest episode had fans talking about one of the Kar-Jenner’s long-time friends, Simon Huck.

If you’ve watched any of the Kardashians’ shows – be it Keeping Up With The Kardashians, or its spin-offs Kourtney And Khloe Take Miami and Kourtney And Kim Take New York – you have surely seen Simon.

Khloe recently put out a tweet, showing love to her long time pal.

Who is Simon Huck to the Kardashians?

Simon is one of The Kardashians’ long-time friends.

The 39-year-old Canadian native is a PR guru and perhaps one of Hollywood’s most well-connected men.

Simon started his PR career in 2005 when he came in contact with Jonathan Cheban, who is also a very close friend of the Kardashians.

The two became business associates and in 2006, Jonathan returned to his company, Command PR, which he had founded in 1999, and Simon went with him.

Soon, the PR duo became friends with Kim Kardashian and her sisters. Jonathan and Simon befriended the Kardashians before they started filming Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Talking about Simon, Kim said in an interview: “He’s always been there at times when I’ve needed him. He’s the definition of loyal. I feel like you need to surround yourself with people who make you laugh and keep your spirit alive as you grow and evolve.”

Jonathan and Simon also went on to star in the 2010 reality show Spin Crown, executive produced by Kim Kardashian, but it wasn’t so successful.

Despite the setback, in 2017, Simon relaunched Jonathan’s Command PR as Command Entertainment Group and became its sole owner.

Simon Huck has other famous friends too

When Simon tied the knot with his partner, Phil Riportella, in 2021, their lavish wedding was graced by guests like Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Chrissy Teigen, Hailey Bieber, Maggie Gyllenhall and many other A-listers.

He is often spotted hanging out with New York’s elites like Olivia Palermo at high profile fashion shows.

Hailey and friends at Simon Huck's wedding. pic.twitter.com/WBBIpMluZ9 — Hailey Bieber Outfits (@haileysoutfits) November 17, 2021

Fans swoon over the ‘coolest BFF’ ever

After the latest episode of The Kardashians, many fans took to Twitter to appreciate Simon Huck’s friendship with the reality stars.

Simon is such a sweet soul..he just did it for me — Ciru Mungai (@carolerobertm) May 5, 2022

Why is Simon Huck like the coolest BFF. He is one of the few i love. Especially for @kourtneykardash ❤️ #TheKardashians — Kim Kardashian Is My Lawyer (@thejakecalderon) May 5, 2022

When Simon Huck told Tristan he was next for a big surprise 😂😂😭 oh boy was he! #TheKardashians — Mickeala Austin (@Mickeala_U) May 5, 2022

i love @SimonHuck so much forever a bestie #TheKardashians — Kimmi (@DashDolls831) May 5, 2022

