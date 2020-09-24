When Steph McGovern was nineteen she was named ‘Young Engineer for Britain’ but her career has since taken a different path. Today she’s gone on to be an award-winning journalist.

Steph hosts Steph’s Packed Lunch on Channel 4, though she is best-known for presenting BBC Breakfast. She’s held the fort on BBC’s breakfast show for the last five years and also worked to become an integral member of the Watchdog team.

The journalist and TV presenter is 38 years old and has certainly kept quiet about her personal life over the years. However, in July 2019 she announced that she was expecting her first child!

It’s clear to see that she’s a very successful presenter but how much do we know about Steph’s love life? Who is Steph McGovern’s partner? Here’s everything you need to know.

Who is Steph McGovern’s partner?

Because Steph clearly likes to keep her private life private, it’s currently unknown who her partner is. And it looks like it’s staying that way.

All we know is that Steph has a girlfriend and that she works for the BBC as well. According to Hello! Magazine, Steph’s other half is a ‘TV Executive’ and the two live in Yorkshire.

Speaking with comedian Suzi Ruffell on her podcast called Out, Steph spoke about her personal life and why she keeps it away from the media spotlight.

“I’ve never officially come out,” Steph explained and said that she had dated both men and women. “I didn’t do this big thing of ‘I am gay’ like my mate Reg did… I just kind of go with the flow of things, and I did not really overthink it.”

Speaking about why she keeps her relationship from the public eye, Steph explained:

It’s not like I’m ashamed of anything in my life. It’s more a case of I’m trying to lead as normal a life as I can.

From rumours to the real thing

Steph has admitted that for the industry she’s in, a thick skin is required as many people will criticize TV presenters and their looks.

Pregnancy rumours have surrounded her on and off for years. It got to a point for Steph where she actually took to Twitter to put an end to the speculations.

She said: “For those who are congratulating me on my ‘pregnancy’. I am not ‘with child’, I am ‘with pot belly'”.

However, in July 2019, she referred back to her previous tweet to actually announce her pregnancy by saying: “I see my news is out! Yep, I am no longer with pot belly…… I am now with child”.

In November 2019, Steph gave birth to a baby girl and a source revealed that “Steph and her girlfriend are absolutely thrilled.”

Steph’s bumpy baby journey

Pregnancy is never an easy ride but reports have said that Steph’s has been difficult from the outset.

Right after confirming her pregnancy on July 14th, 2019, she admitted on television that she had been suffering badly from morning sickness.

Steph said on BBC Breakfast that she had “Bit of a rough start. But I’m alright now.” She also admitted that she almost threw up on her co-host Charlie Stayt at one point… now that would have been some brilliant television!

The presenter took just a few months of maternity leave as after giving birth in November, she returned on our screens in January 2020.

Well hello world, just surfaced to let you know that we now have a daughter! Born on Monday morning just as @BBCBreakfast was wrapping up. We’re all fine and dandy. Just getting used to the eau de sick/poo I am now regularly wearing. #babylife ❤️ 👩‍👩‍👧 — Steph McGovern (@StephLunch) November 8, 2019

The Steph Show

Steph’s fans took to Twitter after the announcement of her pregnancy to beg her not to leave her position after having her baby. They said she would be “sorely missed”.

But unfortunately, Steph has moved on post-baby.

She has switched loyalties and headed over to Channel 4, where she now has a new show called The Steph Show. This new venture will see Steph based at their new HQ in Leeds. The Steph Show is a mix of entertainment, lifestyle and light current affairs, much in the style of BBC Breakfast or The One Show.

Most recently, Steph has been hosting Steph’s Packed Lunch on Channel 4.

