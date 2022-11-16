









Spoilers: Teddi decided to leave Bachelor in Paradise after things with Andrew didn’t work out. Since then, he has found a connection with Jessenia and Ency, but as per Reality Steve, couldn’t choose between them and left.

Despite finding an immediate connection with newcomer Ency Abedin, and telling Jessenia about his bond with her during their first date, Andrew came to a revelation and said in a confessional: “My heart is with Teddi.”

Some viewers literally had no idea who Teddi even is, but she appeared on season 8 at the beginning before deciding to leave. There’s a lot of romantic history with Andrew and Teddi, so what happened and who is she?

Who is Teddi on Bachelor in Paradise?

Teddi appeared on Clayton’s season of The Bachelor before her Bachelor in Paradise season 8 appearance. From Redlands, California, she is a 26-year-old registered surgical unit nurse who wants a man who can have fun with her.

The reality TV personality grew up in a strict Christian household, but claims she lives by her own rules and has no interest in settling just to settle. Career-wise, she passed the NCLEX to become a registered nurse in February 2020.

When she was on Clayton’s season, she received the first impression rose, but didn’t get a one-on-one date until week six. However, Teddi was sent home during week seven, right before hometown dates.

What happened between Teddi and Andrew?

Teddi left season 8 after her and Andrew decided to call time on their romance. He had previously received the first date card and asked her to go with him, where they began building a bond – but something was missing for Teddi.

Andrew got asked on a date by Ency (Clayton’s season) when she arrived. Later, he had to decide between Ency and Jessenia. He couldn’t so he left. Said at reunion things were different once Teddi left. Teddi wasn’t at the reunion.

While Andrew was all-in for Teddi, she couldn’t return the same romantic feelings. She ended up self-eliminating without letting him know about her departure plans, and left him on the beach to find another woman.

She expressed on Bachelor in Paradise that, while she was attracted to Andrew and cared for him, she ultimately felt like something was missing from their relationship despite hoping he’d be on the beach initially.

Andrew: ‘My heart is with Teddi’

Andrew has now left Bachelor in Paradise, as of the November 15 episode. He revealed, “My heart’s somewhere else,” before Ency said that she “begged him” to stay with tears in her eyes.

He had already told Jessenia that he was trying to be open to love, and claimed he wasn’t well, but then admitted that his feelings are with the first woman that entered his life on the dating show. Andrew said:

My heart is still with someone else: Teddi. That’s the reason why I have nothing here. I tried. That’s my decision. Love is the most powerful thing in the world and you need to make sure it’s with someone you can’t live without. I knew I wasn’t there 100%. I just needed to get further to this bar I set with Teddi, and no one could match it. And when she left I just feel like I was never the same.

Fans are in shock over Teddi’s self-elimination, after he tried to pursue a connection with Jessenia, and then went on a date with Ency. He confirmed it wasn’t because of either of them but that he was leaving due to his feelings for Teddi.

