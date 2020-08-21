Big Brother contestants wished happy birthday to Tennessee which referred to Dani’s daughter. So, let’s meet Tennessee on Instagram!

The All-Stars series returned to CBS on Wednesday, August 5th for its 22nd season to date.

From Janelle Pierzina to Cody Calafiore, some of the show’s favourite stars have returned for the post-lockdown series.

As things are far from back to normal in the US, Big Brother producers have taken extra precautions to make sure their contestants are fit and healthy. This includes regular coronavirus tests and social distancing from all the production team.

Returning to the show is Dani Briones who shared a sweet message to daughter Tennessee from the Big Brother house.

Who is Dani Briones?

Dani is 34 years old and comes from Huntington Beach, CA.

Her first stint on Big Brother was during season 8 when she competed with her father Dick as part of a rivals twist.

Dani and her father managed to reach the casting process of series 6 as well but they weren’t chosen to appear at the time.

She then returned for season 13 with her father but he had to leave the show earlier due to a personal matter. Dani managed to reach 8th place, and most importantly, she met her husband Dominic Briones on the series.

Dani and Dominic had a bohemian-style marriage in Huntington Beach and the two welcomed their daughter Tennessee on August 20th, 2018.

Big Brother: ‘Happy Birthday Tennessee’

Dani took the opportunity to share a sweet message about Tennessee’s birthday on Thursday, August 20th.

Dani hold her tears but it was obvious that she felt very emotional about her daughter’s second birthday since she couldn’t be with her.

“I just want to say happy birthday to my daughter Tennessee,” Dani said on camera. “I love you so much.”

Co-star Christmas Abbott didn’t forget to congratulate Dani’s daughter too, saying: “Happy birthday Tennessee.”

Dani and Tennessee on Instagram

Dani’s Instagram is full of pictures with Tennessee.

Whether they are professional photoshoots or casual selfies, it’s clear that Dani is a proud mother and cherishes every moment with her daughter.

You can follow Dani on Instagram under the handle @its_danibri.

